|New Orleans Saints
What was the key to Saints' secondary causing Panthers QB Cam Newton so many problems?
Today, 11:30 AM
Owner/Webmaster
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Carencro, La
Posts: 27,923
What was the key to Saints' secondary causing Panthers QB Cam Newton so many problems?
By Joel A. Erickson
CHARLOTTE, N.C. The New Orleans Saints secondary spent last week's interviews taking ownership of the mental mistakes that cost the defense dearly during the first two games.
The Saints defensive backs also spent last week picking up any cue they could find in the Carolina Panthers' offense.
Then the Saints went out and took advantage of Carolina's tendencies to befuddle Cam Newton, who was picked off by P.J. Williams, Marcus Williams and Kenny Vaccaro, passed for just 21 yards in the first half and struggled to find anybody open down the field.
"P.J.'s pick? Film study," Vaccaro said. "My pick was film study. I don't think it necessarily had anything to do with inaccuracy, we were just making plays. The ball that Marcus picked was tipped twice, somebody had to deflect it."...
Full Story - The Advocate
|
