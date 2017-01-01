home Steve Gleasons Website
Saints Report News Saints Super Forum Everything Else Board Political Discussion Board Fantasy Football Board Tech Board SaintsReport Affiliate Merchandise Gameday Board Behind the Levee New Orleans Hornets Board Twitter Outdoor Boards Video Games Board Smack Board Music Board College Sports Board SR Live Chat Room Contribute to our site costs Become a subscribing SR member

Go Back   New Orleans Saints > News
Reload this Page What was the key to Saints' secondary causing Panthers QB Cam Newton so many problems?

Main Menu
New Orleans Saints News
Forums
SaintsReport Twitter
Old SR Archive
Wallpapers
Official Site

Module Jump:
Search Box


Change Themes
Topic Search
Old Today, 11:30 AM  
Andrus Andrus is online now
Owner/Webmaster
  
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Carencro, La
Posts: 27,923
What was the key to Saints' secondary causing Panthers QB Cam Newton so many problems?


By Joel A. Erickson

CHARLOTTE, N.C.  The New Orleans Saints secondary spent last week's interviews taking ownership of the mental mistakes that cost the defense dearly during the first two games.

The Saints defensive backs also spent last week picking up any cue they could find in the Carolina Panthers' offense.

Then the Saints went out and took advantage of Carolina's tendencies to befuddle Cam Newton, who was picked off by P.J. Williams, Marcus Williams and Kenny Vaccaro, passed for just 21 yards in the first half and struggled to find anybody open down the field.

"P.J.'s pick? Film study," Vaccaro said. "My pick was film study. I don't think it necessarily had anything to do with inaccuracy, we were just making plays. The ball that Marcus picked was tipped twice, somebody had to deflect it."...

Full Story - The Advocate

 

Extras
Printable Version Printable Version
Email This Article To Someone Email A Friend
Subscribe Subscribe to Article
View Full Version View Full Version
New Article
New Reply

News Jump:
Saints News
« Previous | Next » 		You Rated this Thread:

No comments for this article.
Be The First

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On

New Orleans Saints News > News
Who's Online
Currently Active Users: 1144
There are currently 278 members and 866 guests. Most users ever online was 5,616, 08-31-2015 at 09:42 AM.
Saintaholic, gumbotron, ETWhoDat, Expatriate, S4lNTS, Terrence, Arkansas fan, flawda saint, saintsmarchin, orthoed, Deucesharper, HAGZILLA, humbrah, Bigtom12, BlackandGoldXLIV, slowchild25, WhiteWolf, thefifthwall, Haughton Who Dat, donnasw, Zztop, educator_71, Blessedog, guidomerkinsrules, mulletslinger, blasian, PayOrPlay, CDeuce26, St.Dan, Empty Pockets, Algsaint, southpaw70, yomama, syeager, Saintamaniac, mt15, W0230778, J.T., Whodatcolston, JackDiesel, Doombot, CUNMiami2010, stevend, SaintsBrazil, TenTwo, Hey BAY BAY!!!, saintsdash, SuperMatt, andregurov, buckeyesaint, 49erKiller, broccoli60, Pa.Saint, daBaconsaint, DongoJunior, MamouMafia, friendly1, St. Aaron, barto, JWDtrey3, BLACKSOJA, Meachemdat, BeastinBush, Yoweigh, nolaspe, trux, doncho, Silent Bob, Zephyr, WVSAINT, Sec617, RaDaRkInG, ChopperSaint, Joe OKC, SammyIsGod, maybellineo, MissippiWhoDat, Saint Jack, SanFranSaintsFan, Zzyyxxyyxx, duhonmark551, Va Saints Fan, tophergillock, jesusfish, greg985, duckjr78, Saintshizzle, whodatdds84, abram, Ti Rider, clintjr23, JustaCoastie, AgnesT, Harrisjgriffin, Surviving Saint, whodat25, kr29, mcryder, Winter, nosaints213, jpbch, Swimmer, JLL, SquiggyFreud, Saints318, TucsonSaintsFan, djwooley69, V Chip, Mr. Mojo Risin', Grandadmiral, saintsfan4210, Rdanderson91, egautr1, livefromDC, DaSaints1967, Mr. Mikey, TheSaints7, rodthy, Campin' Freak, Brennan77, Ronnie, tampa saints fan, Fanincowboyland, nolafern, rustyc23, vdubee, Makarov, Mr.Saintsfan, BeerBaron, guns_magoo, Doublemove, FLEA, efil4stnias, tazdasaintsfan, talan, SWJJ, Jekylz Hyde, meily, JCBuck11, Portland, CajunHoustonian, SebaSaint, Broad St. Saint, Swamprat, Spec, DaveParks1, lawjon198, JuggernautSaint, NOVASaint, SaintRebel, Kenosha26, NOSn1SB41C, Alan, Snarf, triumph, Jogreer, RacerRyan15x, TheRamboTX, superchuck500, ggaspard, chris4505, Gump, Saint_Ward, st. dave, Andrus, Saintsphere, Darth Deuce, jmalon3, Bush Time in NO, 6314eva, Fjeldur, Oduaiki1, Tater, saints66, dribardi, mrdogleg, SaintFanDave, St.Fury, Slim K, byrdzilla, crazybyrd87, AgentJRad, saints4life25, Operator 7, KingBarkus, mc4saints, jdpower13, Jason, kansast, 61woods, noscajun, Oneists, bigdub81, BigG6201, lsutigers, ehusson80, ajlilliman, mit98, mnjordan, BIG E, FatCitySaint, travelingsaintsfan, crosswatt, FullMonte, coldseat, krushing, whodatman, BlueRaspberry, alohawhodat, LiterOCola, Dark, NOLA_SAINT, Taker597, Cincy Saint, th3myth, UptownSaintsFan, jayd265, Dragon, BIG KITCH, Vrill, ILLINI Saint, schlodc, ALLNO, JethrO, SUGrad03, SuperSaint, Saints 318, AARPSaint, DeuceMcAllisterFan, insidejob, SFMOBILE, WestCoastFan, OBSESSION SAINTS, cool1038, Krodwhodat, NolaJo, cwesleyc, Ball4life66, gradualprocess, BarBar, Ragin Caucasian, 4-ever saint, The Mongoose, BOOTSY, the_mc, BreesusSaves, SaintsFanInLA, Doug B, sOulsaint, Icon, Day1, sfidc3, LombardiGras, StanPk, gpupil, Nickolai182, SaintKW, bobad, Dr. Doom, ELLIASJWILLIAMS, JG2345
Latest Poll
Which position do you think the Saints need to address most in free-agency and the draft?
DE
DT
OLB
ILB
CB
S
OT
G
C
WR
TE
RB
QB
Show Thread
Show Result
Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links
Latest Threads From Our Message Boards
My Personal Thoughts on The National Anthem...
Last Post: kizzy821
Posted On: Today
Replies: 102
Views: 1,638
Props to Ken Crawley
Last Post: SoggyBottomBoy
Posted On: Today
Replies: 12
Views: 1,046
Saints cornerbacks
Last Post: Meachemdat
Posted On: Today
Replies: 10
Views: 560
Restoring Humor
Last Post: Saint by the Bay
Posted On: Today
Replies: 1,943
Views: 136,975
National Anthem
Last Post: Alan
Posted On: Today
Replies: 353
Views: 8,034
Did Kelemete's TD celebration with Mike Thomas effect him?
Last Post: Rdanderson91
Posted On: Today
Replies: 15
Views: 721
How sick was that Marcus Williams pick?
Last Post: Ragin Caucasian
Posted On: Today
Replies: 41
Views: 3,750
N/S Sorta Sproles out for the season
Last Post: insidejob
Posted On: Today
Replies: 11
Views: 559
Torrent/Video: 2017 Week 03 - Saints at Panthers
Last Post: saints4eva
Posted On: Today
Replies: 7
Views: 174
FB John Kuhn to re-sign today
Last Post: Spec
Posted On: Today
Replies: 16
Views: 655
After Big Win - Where are We for 2017 Season?
Last Post: Saintsphere
Posted On: Today
Replies: 16
Views: 455
Why do YOU hate Baton Rouge?
Last Post: Fanincowboyland
Posted On: Today
Replies: 204
Views: 15,016
More...
Members Birthdays
SAINTSLUVR (53), theironbabe (41), gobi (39), Gumerk (39), ddizzie2000 (30)
Past News
Kenny Vaccaro, Saints' defense bounce back after hitting bottom
Last Post: Andrus
Posted On: Today
Replies: 0
Views: 13
What was the key to Saints' secondary causing Panthers QB Cam Newton so many problems?
Last Post: Andrus
Posted On: Today
Replies: 0
Views: 18
Saints go their own way by traveling to London for entire game week
Last Post: Andrus
Posted On: Today
Replies: 0
Views: 25
Snap Counts: Ken Crawley's first action of season comes in starter's role
Last Post: Andrus
Posted On: Today
Replies: 0
Views: 17
Saints snap counts: Offense leans on extra lineman, blocking tight ends with no fullback
Last Post: Andrus
Posted On: Today
Replies: 0
Views: 24
New Orleans Saints injuries: How the team fared in Week 3
Last Post: Andrus
Posted On: Today
Replies: 0
Views: 25
Fullback John Kuhn traveling with Saints to London, expected to re-sign Monday: source
Last Post: Andrus
Posted On: Today
Replies: 0
Views: 114
Here's what every NFL team did during the national anthem Sunday
Last Post: Andrus
Posted On: Today
Replies: 0
Views: 139
New Orleans defense harasses Cam Newton to give Saints first win
Last Post: Andrus
Posted On: Today
Replies: 0
Views: 122
Saints may have saved season and avoid a miserable flight to London
Last Post: Andrus
Posted On: Today
Replies: 0
Views: 118
Saints safety Kenny Vaccaro bounces back from bench vs. Panthers
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: Today
Replies: 0
Views: 130
Saints back from the dead with convincing win over Panthers
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: Today
Replies: 0
Views: 133
Drew Brees makes it through first three games without an interception for first time in career
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: Today
Replies: 0
Views: 107
Brees throws 3 TDs, Saints dominate Panthers 34-13
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: Today
Replies: 0
Views: 112
More...
All times are GMT -5. The time now is 12:01 PM.
Mark Forums Read | View Forum Leaders
Contact Us - Forums - Top

Saintsreport.com - New Orleans Saints News, Info & Community! All marks, logos and images are the property of the New Orleans Saints, the NFL and NFL Properties. We are in no way affiliated with the New Orleans Saints or the NFL. All commentary and original artwork, ©1997-2016 SaintsReport.com, owned and operated by Andrus Whitewing, DBA Saints Report,LLC. All rights reserved. Copying of original columns prohibited without a return link and credit given. Teasing articles is ok.

Some of the Photos and pictures used throughout the site are copyright © Michael C. Hebert and are used with the permission of Michael C. Hebert and the New Orleans Saints.



| Home | | Forums | Blogs | Register | FAQ | Members List | Calendar | Today's Posts | Search | New Posts |

Search Engine Friendly URLs by vBSEO 3.6.0