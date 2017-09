Kenny Vaccaro, Saints' defense bounce back after hitting bottom



By Mike Triplett | ESPN Staff Writer



CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- No unit in the NFL had a worse start to this season than the New Orleans Saints' defense, which allowed more than 1,000 yards and 65 points in a pair of lopsided losses.



And, by extension, no individual player probably had a tougher week than Saints safety Kenny Vaccaro, who was the subject of trade rumors before being temporarily benched last Sunday.



So did anyone have a better Week 3 than the Saintsí defense, which shut down the Carolina Panthers in a 34-13 rout?



Or Vaccaro, who intercepted one pass and tipped one up that led to another pick by teammate Marcus Williams?...



Full Story - ESPN.com CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- No unit in the NFL had a worse start to this season than the New Orleans Saints' defense, which allowed more than 1,000 yards and 65 points in a pair of lopsided losses.And, by extension, no individual player probably had a tougher week than Saints safety Kenny Vaccaro, who was the subject of trade rumors before being temporarily benched last Sunday.So did anyone have a better Week 3 than the Saintsí defense, which shut down the Carolina Panthers in a 34-13 rout?Or Vaccaro, who intercepted one pass and tipped one up that led to another pick by teammate Marcus Williams?...