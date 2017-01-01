|
Saints 'attack' with Michael Thomas to set tone in first victory
By Mike Triplett | ESPN Staff Writer
METAIRIE, La. Defenses did a decent job of bottling up New Orleans Saints receiver Michael Thomas in the first two weeks.
But the Saints uncorked their best offensive weapon during the opening drive on Sunday.
Thomas caught five passes for 50 yards on that opening drive including two third-down conversions and his first touchdown of the season to give the Saints a 7-3 lead en route to a 34-13 win at the Carolina Panthers.
We came out with more intensity and a sense of urgency. We attacked them, we didnt let them attack us, Thomas said of the Saints first win of the season. We played confident football and made a lot of huge plays on offense and defense.
Thats Saints football, and thats what weve been waiting for....
Full Story - ESPN.com
