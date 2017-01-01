home Steve Gleasons Website
Saints Report News Saints Super Forum Everything Else Board Political Discussion Board Fantasy Football Board Tech Board SaintsReport Affiliate Merchandise Gameday Board Behind the Levee New Orleans Hornets Board Twitter Outdoor Boards Video Games Board Smack Board Music Board College Sports Board SR Live Chat Room Contribute to our site costs Become a subscribing SR member

Go Back   New Orleans Saints > News
Reload this Page Saints 'attack' with Michael Thomas to set tone in first victory

Main Menu
New Orleans Saints News
Forums
SaintsReport Twitter
Old SR Archive
Wallpapers
Official Site

Module Jump:
Search Box


Change Themes
Topic Search
Old Today, 08:43 PM  
Andrus Andrus is offline
Owner/Webmaster
  
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Carencro, La
Posts: 27,929
Saints 'attack' with Michael Thomas to set tone in first victory


By Mike Triplett | ESPN Staff Writer

METAIRIE, La.  Defenses did a decent job of bottling up New Orleans Saints receiver Michael Thomas in the first two weeks.

But the Saints uncorked their best offensive weapon during the opening drive on Sunday.

Thomas caught five passes for 50 yards on that opening drive  including two third-down conversions and his first touchdown of the season  to give the Saints a 7-3 lead en route to a 34-13 win at the Carolina Panthers.

We came out with more intensity and a sense of urgency. We attacked them, we didnt let them attack us, Thomas said of the Saints first win of the season. We played confident football and made a lot of huge plays on offense and defense.

Thats Saints football, and thats what weve been waiting for....

Full Story - ESPN.com

 

Extras
Printable Version Printable Version
Email This Article To Someone Email A Friend
Subscribe Subscribe to Article
View Full Version View Full Version
New Article
New Reply

News Jump:
Saints News
« Previous | Next » 		You Rated this Thread:

No comments for this article.
Be The First

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On

New Orleans Saints News > News
Who's Online
Currently Active Users: 1003
There are currently 221 members and 782 guests. Most users ever online was 5,616, 08-31-2015 at 09:42 AM.
bobad, V Chip, Le_fleur_fan_78, Brennan77, Satanic_Saint, Loco Hornet Fan, Jeff, CapitalCitySaint, Deltabull, big screen D, English, donkeydonkey, DaFranchise, parlorcitysaint, nolaspe, oldJC.SAINTS, Wheelo, mleg1972, Qwizzle, oysters, wnelson, Shiloh, dude24, smore57, Saint_Ward, guidomerkinsrules, DJ1BigTymer, faceman, B-Train, flawda saint, PariSSaint, tomgautreaux, billinms, Boiler Jim, cpg, O MAN, treeduck, eazzyduzzit, bkratze, mit98, WhoDatMan1985, skydancer, staphory, rajncajn, jesusfish, JvilleJoe, NatureBoy, DaveinCoalinga, jmalon3, kewinn89, chemist54, SWAMP_THING, sdotjoe, Pilz-E, Sidney, mlewellyn, Saint Spud, Sun Wukong, SuePrudhomme, SeanQuy, larryscope, code11, duckjr78, whodat25, gpupil, Saintfan JS72, beezm, BeastinBush, DoMePaTrolleR, Arkansas fan, Innotech, abqsaintfan, literature, St. Chris, saintbilly25, thefifthwall, 1badsailor, RaginCajun83, wyzeguy, rhemstad24, Day1, Darth Deuce, cajundave, Groove Saint, Ediddy7023, Doombot, slwt13, RabidSaintsFan, football, Saint ATN, St. Sid, blotch1, eaglefreak, StephenMcTowelie, Born_A_Saint, AgnesT, abram, SaintRebel, ETWhoDat, noscajun, krushing, mt15, SL20A5, JPH, Buhbooh, Grandadmiral, El Caliente, whosacracker, max, jdeere11b, Venom Saint, kfran, JeffODW, NOLAaustin, ThibodauxSaint14, saints-itis, Oneists, rsmith2783, Hustle, Deucesharper, Mikie, cue180, 2fatD-tackles, Winter, Saint DoubleL, Torgo, whodatman, busman, Yoweigh, FLASH, talan, Mills, Da Beast, BobE, mr e, SaintBudMan, Dean in L.A., ignasty, JackDiesel, Pensacola, Billgluckman, Jive Saint, geese9, devnull999, Crawdaddie777, Pick, dutar76, rickyjones, egautr1, RacerRyan15x, ChrisMcD35, MG3n2K5, Rusty, gradualprocess, zermon, CajunInVA, mg450, jeepman, B_doggman47, msu_cannon, Hotdog_Skin, Blessedog, mcgarry3, Taker597, fnholmes, Eman5805, nolamarc, efil4stnias, Slixtrix, Slim K, GeauxldnGurl, Chris, oodank, Nickolai182, AL_Bundy, Whodatcolston, crosswatt, the-commish, fred4103, bigdaddysaints, ASB81689, gummbo70114, willkro, renegadewa, bleedblk&gld, Rugger, Mojomajik9, bcdakid490, eatmoreyeah, AlabamaSaint, grammysweets, VPCajun, yuyi64, StudioSaint, natedogg02, The Mongoose, Low Energy, jdl1201, SaintsJunkie, MrVoodoo, RJP80, Saint Ace, ChaosAlien, SuperDome, meily, eaton co saint, mrFuggles
Latest Poll
Which position do you think the Saints need to address most in free-agency and the draft?
DE
DT
OLB
ILB
CB
S
OT
G
C
WR
TE
RB
QB
Show Thread
Show Result
Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links
Latest Threads From Our Message Boards
National Anthem
Last Post: StudioSaint
Posted On: Today
Replies: 438
Views: 10,182
Official Wrasslin' Thread (renamed to reflect the discussion)
Last Post: Torgo
Posted On: Today
Replies: 35,912
Views: 1,121,955
Who (dat) got on the plane to London? Injury availability for week 4.
Last Post: Saint Spud
Posted On: Today
Replies: 9
Views: 139
Brees, Morstead, Ingram, others attending Arsenal (EPL) game today
Last Post: oldJC.SAINTS
Posted On: Today
Replies: 25
Views: 986
Puerto Rico - Potential Humanitarian Crisis for 3.3M Americans.
Last Post: El Caliente
Posted On: Today
Replies: 26
Views: 380
Props to Ken Crawley
Last Post: oodank
Posted On: Today
Replies: 23
Views: 1,442
After the Saints Protest Rep Havard Says Tax Breaks Should Be Cut
Last Post: El Caliente
Posted On: Today
Replies: 43
Views: 776
Getting this off my chest
Last Post: Pick
Posted On: Today
Replies: 37
Views: 2,032
N/S MNF Cowboys @ Cardinals
Last Post: Low Energy
Posted On: Today
Replies: 12
Views: 13
I've gotta eat crow...
Last Post: Saint Ace
Posted On: Today
Replies: 20
Views: 1,457
Jim Mora rocked his WWL interview tonight
Last Post: bobad
Posted On: Today
Replies: 13
Views: 789
How sick was that Marcus Williams pick?
Last Post: bobad
Posted On: Today
Replies: 48
Views: 4,309
More...
Members Birthdays
SAINTSLUVR (53), theironbabe (41), gobi (39), Gumerk (39), ddizzie2000 (30)
Past News
What We Learned: Young Saints secondary steps up to force three turnovers in thrashing of Panthers
Last Post: Andrus
Posted On: Today
Replies: 0
Views: 3
Saints receive roster exemption for Willie Snead; re-sign John Kuhn, Kendall Langford
Last Post: Andrus
Posted On: Today
Replies: 0
Views: 10
Ted Ginn delivers deep touchdown Saints had been hoping for vs. Panthers
Last Post: Andrus
Posted On: Today
Replies: 0
Views: 10
Louisiana lawmakers: New Orleans Saints should lose state support after player protests
Last Post: Andrus
Posted On: Today
Replies: 0
Views: 21
Saints 'attack' with Michael Thomas to set tone in first victory
Last Post: Andrus
Posted On: Today
Replies: 0
Views: 14
Kenny Vaccaro, Saints' defense bounce back after hitting bottom
Last Post: Andrus
Posted On: Today
Replies: 0
Views: 127
What was the key to Saints' secondary causing Panthers QB Cam Newton so many problems?
Last Post: Andrus
Posted On: Today
Replies: 0
Views: 130
Saints go their own way by traveling to London for entire game week
Last Post: Andrus
Posted On: Today
Replies: 0
Views: 130
Snap Counts: Ken Crawley's first action of season comes in starter's role
Last Post: Andrus
Posted On: Today
Replies: 0
Views: 110
Saints snap counts: Offense leans on extra lineman, blocking tight ends with no fullback
Last Post: Andrus
Posted On: Today
Replies: 0
Views: 88
New Orleans Saints injuries: How the team fared in Week 3
Last Post: Andrus
Posted On: Today
Replies: 0
Views: 98
Fullback John Kuhn traveling with Saints to London, expected to re-sign Monday: source
Last Post: Andrus
Posted On: Today
Replies: 0
Views: 138
Here's what every NFL team did during the national anthem Sunday
Last Post: Andrus
Posted On: Today
Replies: 0
Views: 169
New Orleans defense harasses Cam Newton to give Saints first win
Last Post: Andrus
Posted On: Today
Replies: 0
Views: 132
More...
All times are GMT -5. The time now is 09:49 PM.
Mark Forums Read | View Forum Leaders
Contact Us - Forums - Top

Saintsreport.com - New Orleans Saints News, Info & Community! All marks, logos and images are the property of the New Orleans Saints, the NFL and NFL Properties. We are in no way affiliated with the New Orleans Saints or the NFL. All commentary and original artwork, ©1997-2016 SaintsReport.com, owned and operated by Andrus Whitewing, DBA Saints Report,LLC. All rights reserved. Copying of original columns prohibited without a return link and credit given. Teasing articles is ok.

Some of the Photos and pictures used throughout the site are copyright © Michael C. Hebert and are used with the permission of Michael C. Hebert and the New Orleans Saints.



| Home | | Forums | Blogs | Register | FAQ | Members List | Calendar | Today's Posts | Search | New Posts |

Search Engine Friendly URLs by vBSEO 3.6.0