|
|
|
|
|
|
|New Orleans Saints
> News
|
Louisiana lawmakers: New Orleans Saints should lose state support after player protests
|
|
|
Main Menu
|
Search Box
|
Change Themes
|
Topic Search
|
|
Today, 08:44 PM
|
|
Owner/Webmaster
|
|
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Carencro, La
Posts: 27,929
|
Louisiana lawmakers: New Orleans Saints should lose state support after player protests
By Julia O'Donoghue - NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune
Offended by New Orleans Saints players who protested by sitting during the national anthem Sunday (Sept. 24), state House Rep. Kenny Havard, R-Jackson, called for Louisiana's government to pull state funding, tax breaks and other support from the professional football franchise.
"Disrespecting our national anthem and flag in the name of social injustice is the highest form of hypocrisy," Havard said in a written statement Monday.
State Rep. Valarie Hodges, R-Denham Springs, has also requested the Saints' state benefits be reviewed by the Legislature's Senate and House budget committees as a result of the players' protest. Hodges is a member of the House Appropriations Committee, which oversees state finances...
Full Story - NOLA.com
|
|
|
|
Posting Rules
|
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
HTML code is On
|
|
|
Who's Online
|
There are currently 219 members and 781 guests. Most users ever online was 5,616, 08-31-2015 at 09:42 AM.
bobad
, V Chip
, Le_fleur_fan_78
, Brennan77
, Satanic_Saint
, Loco Hornet Fan
, Jeff
, CapitalCitySaint
, Deltabull
, big screen D
, English
, donkeydonkey
, DaFranchise
, parlorcitysaint
, nolaspe
, oldJC.SAINTS
, Wheelo
, mleg1972
, Qwizzle
, oysters
, wnelson
, Shiloh
, dude24
, smore57
, Saint_Ward
, guidomerkinsrules
, flawda saint
, PariSSaint
, tomgautreaux
, billinms
, Boiler Jim
, cpg
, O MAN
, treeduck
, eazzyduzzit
, bkratze
, mit98
, WhoDatMan1985
, skydancer
, staphory
, rajncajn
, jesusfish
, JvilleJoe
, NatureBoy
, DaveinCoalinga
, jmalon3
, kewinn89
, chemist54
, SWAMP_THING
, sdotjoe
, Pilz-E
, Sidney
, mlewellyn
, Saint Spud
, Sun Wukong
, SuePrudhomme
, SeanQuy
, larryscope
, code11
, duckjr78
, whodat25
, gpupil
, Saintfan JS72
, beezm
, BeastinBush
, DoMePaTrolleR
, Arkansas fan
, Innotech
, abqsaintfan
, literature
, St. Chris
, saintbilly25
, thefifthwall
, 1badsailor
, RaginCajun83
, wyzeguy
, rhemstad24
, Day1
, Darth Deuce
, cajundave
, Groove Saint
, Ediddy7023
, Doombot
, slwt13
, RabidSaintsFan
, football
, Saint ATN
, St. Sid
, blotch1
, eaglefreak
, StephenMcTowelie
, Born_A_Saint
, AgnesT
, abram
, SaintRebel
, ETWhoDat
, noscajun
, krushing
, mt15
, SL20A5
, JPH
, Buhbooh
, Grandadmiral
, El Caliente
, whosacracker
, max
, jdeere11b
, Venom Saint
, kfran
, JeffODW
, NOLAaustin
, ThibodauxSaint14
, saints-itis
, Oneists
, rsmith2783
, Hustle
, Deucesharper
, Mikie
, cue180
, 2fatD-tackles
, Winter
, Saint DoubleL
, Torgo
, whodatman
, busman
, Yoweigh
, FLASH
, talan
, Mills
, Da Beast
, BobE
, mr e
, SaintBudMan
, Dean in L.A.
, ignasty
, JackDiesel
, Pensacola
, Billgluckman
, Jive Saint
, geese9
, devnull999
, Crawdaddie777
, Pick
, dutar76
, rickyjones
, egautr1
, RacerRyan15x
, ChrisMcD35
, MG3n2K5
, Rusty
, gradualprocess
, NOsaintsfan
, zermon
, CajunInVA
, mg450
, jeepman
, B_doggman47
, msu_cannon
, Hotdog_Skin
, Blessedog
, mcgarry3
, Taker597
, fnholmes
, Eman5805
, nolamarc
, efil4stnias
, Slixtrix
, Slim K
, GeauxldnGurl
, Chris
, oodank
, Nickolai182
, AL_Bundy
, Whodatcolston
, crosswatt
, the-commish
, fred4103
, bigdaddysaints
, ASB81689
, gummbo70114
, willkro
, renegadewa
, bleedblk&gld
, Rugger
, Mojomajik9
, bcdakid490
, eatmoreyeah
, AlabamaSaint
, grammysweets
, VPCajun
, yuyi64
, StudioSaint
, natedogg02
, The Mongoose
, Low Energy
, jdl1201
, SaintsJunkie
, MrVoodoo
, RJP80
, Saint Ace
, ChaosAlien
, SuperDome
, meily
, eaton co saint
, mrFuggles
|
Latest Poll
|
Sponsored Links
|
Sponsored Links
|
Latest Threads From Our Message Boards
|
Members Birthdays
|
Past News
|
All times are GMT -5. The time now is 09:49 PM.
|