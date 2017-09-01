Louisiana lawmakers: New Orleans Saints should lose state support after player protests



By Julia O'Donoghue - NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune



Offended by New Orleans Saints players who protested by sitting during the national anthem Sunday (Sept. 24), state House Rep. Kenny Havard, R-Jackson, called for Louisiana's government to pull state funding, tax breaks and other support from the professional football franchise.



"Disrespecting our national anthem and flag in the name of social injustice is the highest form of hypocrisy," Havard said in a written statement Monday.



State Rep. Valarie Hodges, R-Denham Springs, has also requested the Saints' state benefits be reviewed by the Legislature's Senate and House budget committees as a result of the players' protest. Hodges is a member of the House Appropriations Committee, which oversees state finances...



