Ted Ginn delivers deep touchdown Saints had been hoping for vs. Panthers
By Herbie Teope, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune
Wide receiver Ted Ginn created plenty of problems for the New Orleans Saints before he joined the team this season.
In 2016 while with the Carolina Panthers, Ginn had one game with five catches for 54 yards and another with three catches for 46 yards including a 40-yard touchdown. In 2015 for the Panthers, he had one performance with four catches for 93 yards and one with five catches for 80 yards and two touchdowns, including a 45-yarder.
Finally, on Sunday, the Saints benefitted from one of those deep Ginn touchdown passes as he caught a 40-yard score against the Panthers in a 34-13 New Orleans victory.
"You want to make big plays, and that's what I did for my team and that's all I can really do," Ginn said after the game in which he finished with two catches for 44 yards and a 15-yard run...
Full Story - NOLA.com
