Saints receive roster exemption for Willie Snead; re-sign John Kuhn, Kendall Langford



By Herbie Teope, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune



The New Orleans Saints made a series of roster moves after Sunday's game.



The Saints received a roster exemption for wide receiver Willie Snead, whose three-game suspension for an alcohol-related incident in June was lifted by the NFL commissioner, according to Monday's NFL Transactions report.



Coach Sean Payton said Friday that Snead would fly to London with the team for Week Four's game against the Miami Dolphins. With the suspension lifted, Snead should be available.



Meanwhile, the Saints re-signed fullback John Kuhn and defensive lineman Kendall Langford, both of whom were released as vested veterans ahead of Week Three...



