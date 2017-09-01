|
|
|
|
|
|
|New Orleans Saints
> News
|
Saints receive roster exemption for Willie Snead; re-sign John Kuhn, Kendall Langford
|
|
|
Main Menu
|
Search Box
|
Change Themes
|
Topic Search
|
|
Today, 08:47 PM
|
|
Owner/Webmaster
|
|
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Carencro, La
Posts: 27,929
|
Saints receive roster exemption for Willie Snead; re-sign John Kuhn, Kendall Langford
By Herbie Teope, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune
The New Orleans Saints made a series of roster moves after Sunday's game.
The Saints received a roster exemption for wide receiver Willie Snead, whose three-game suspension for an alcohol-related incident in June was lifted by the NFL commissioner, according to Monday's NFL Transactions report.
Coach Sean Payton said Friday that Snead would fly to London with the team for Week Four's game against the Miami Dolphins. With the suspension lifted, Snead should be available.
Meanwhile, the Saints re-signed fullback John Kuhn and defensive lineman Kendall Langford, both of whom were released as vested veterans ahead of Week Three...
Full Story - NOLA.com
|
|
|
|
Posting Rules
|
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
HTML code is On
|
|
|
Who's Online
|
There are currently 220 members and 782 guests. Most users ever online was 5,616, 08-31-2015 at 09:42 AM.
bobad
, V Chip
, Le_fleur_fan_78
, Brennan77
, Satanic_Saint
, Loco Hornet Fan
, Jeff
, CapitalCitySaint
, Deltabull
, big screen D
, English
, donkeydonkey
, DaFranchise
, parlorcitysaint
, nolaspe
, oldJC.SAINTS
, Wheelo
, mleg1972
, Qwizzle
, oysters
, wnelson
, Shiloh
, dude24
, smore57
, Saint_Ward
, guidomerkinsrules
, B-Train
, flawda saint
, PariSSaint
, tomgautreaux
, billinms
, Boiler Jim
, cpg
, O MAN
, treeduck
, eazzyduzzit
, bkratze
, mit98
, WhoDatMan1985
, skydancer
, staphory
, rajncajn
, jesusfish
, JvilleJoe
, NatureBoy
, DaveinCoalinga
, jmalon3
, kewinn89
, chemist54
, SWAMP_THING
, sdotjoe
, Pilz-E
, Sidney
, mlewellyn
, Saint Spud
, Sun Wukong
, SuePrudhomme
, SeanQuy
, larryscope
, code11
, duckjr78
, whodat25
, gpupil
, Saintfan JS72
, beezm
, BeastinBush
, DoMePaTrolleR
, Arkansas fan
, Innotech
, abqsaintfan
, literature
, St. Chris
, saintbilly25
, thefifthwall
, 1badsailor
, RaginCajun83
, wyzeguy
, rhemstad24
, Day1
, Darth Deuce
, cajundave
, Groove Saint
, Ediddy7023
, Doombot
, slwt13
, RabidSaintsFan
, football
, Saint ATN
, St. Sid
, blotch1
, eaglefreak
, StephenMcTowelie
, Born_A_Saint
, AgnesT
, abram
, SaintRebel
, ETWhoDat
, noscajun
, krushing
, mt15
, SL20A5
, JPH
, Buhbooh
, Grandadmiral
, El Caliente
, whosacracker
, max
, jdeere11b
, Venom Saint
, kfran
, JeffODW
, NOLAaustin
, ThibodauxSaint14
, saints-itis
, Oneists
, rsmith2783
, Hustle
, Deucesharper
, Mikie
, cue180
, 2fatD-tackles
, Winter
, Saint DoubleL
, Torgo
, whodatman
, busman
, Yoweigh
, FLASH
, talan
, Mills
, Da Beast
, BobE
, mr e
, SaintBudMan
, Dean in L.A.
, ignasty
, JackDiesel
, Pensacola
, Billgluckman
, Jive Saint
, geese9
, devnull999
, Crawdaddie777
, Pick
, dutar76
, rickyjones
, egautr1
, RacerRyan15x
, ChrisMcD35
, MG3n2K5
, Rusty
, gradualprocess
, NOsaintsfan
, zermon
, CajunInVA
, mg450
, jeepman
, B_doggman47
, msu_cannon
, Hotdog_Skin
, Blessedog
, mcgarry3
, Taker597
, fnholmes
, Eman5805
, nolamarc
, efil4stnias
, Slixtrix
, Slim K
, GeauxldnGurl
, Chris
, oodank
, Nickolai182
, AL_Bundy
, Whodatcolston
, crosswatt
, the-commish
, fred4103
, bigdaddysaints
, ASB81689
, gummbo70114
, willkro
, renegadewa
, bleedblk&gld
, Rugger
, Mojomajik9
, bcdakid490
, eatmoreyeah
, AlabamaSaint
, grammysweets
, VPCajun
, yuyi64
, StudioSaint
, natedogg02
, The Mongoose
, Low Energy
, jdl1201
, SaintsJunkie
, MrVoodoo
, RJP80
, Saint Ace
, ChaosAlien
, SuperDome
, meily
, eaton co saint
, mrFuggles
|
Latest Poll
|
Sponsored Links
|
Sponsored Links
|
Latest Threads From Our Message Boards
|
Members Birthdays
|
Past News
|
All times are GMT -5. The time now is 09:49 PM.
|