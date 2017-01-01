home Steve Gleasons Website
What We Learned: Young Saints secondary steps up to force three turnovers in thrashing of Panthers


By Ellias J. Williams

The entire secondary proceeded to feast on an ailing Panthers offense. Yes, it’s worth noting they were down Kelvin Benjamin and Greg Olsen (Saints also down Lattimore and Breaux), but the defense showed no mercy on the Panthers QB and WR corps as they proved to be a constant nuisance to Cam Newton and company. With stellar individual INTs by Marcus Williams, Kenny Vaccaro, and P.J. Williams, the play of the young defensive backs proved to be pivotal in the outcome of the game. Lets take a look at a few things we learned about the Saints in Week 3.

The defense is starting to play more like a unit and it showed during the win over the Panthers. Now granted, you expect this type of focus in a division game, but it was still nice to see them win individual matchups. Sure, Christian McCaffrey is going to be a thorn in the Saints’ side for years, but because his play is dependent on the QB getting him the ball and the creativity of the O-coordinator calling the plays, he should rarely be the guy that beats us.

One of the most encouraging things is that two of the INTs were jumped routes, suggesting good recognition and gasp...coaching. It was also nice to watch them withstand Cam Newton’s fiercest battle cry’s and patented surges as they matched him blow for blow and held him to a season low 43.8 QBR after two previous games in the 84.0 range. With that being said, all it takes is one outing like this to build confidence for a much maligned defensive group and suddenly a light bulb can flip on...

Full Story - CSC

 

