Saints film room: Why Cam Jordan's sack against the Panthers changed the game


By Nick Underhill -- Advocate

LONDON — The biggest play of the Saints’ win over the Carolina Panthers came on the opening drive.

The Panthers were running the ball down New Orleans’ throat, and for a while, it looked like the Saints were in for a long day. They couldn’t do much of anything to stop Carolina’s option runs, and at times appeared confused by the various formations from which those plays emerged. But then the Saints forced a third down, and Cam Jordan delivered a sack that forced a field goal.

Here’s how he explained what happened.

“He’s a guy,” Jordan said. “I appreciate him messing up his blocking scheme and allowing me to come free for a sack. 100 percent appreciate that.”

The guy Jordan is talking about is Panthers tackle Matt Kalil, who joined the team this offseason after previously playing for the Minnesota Vikings. And it does look like he had issues with his blocking assignment during that particular play. Instead of accounting for Jordan, who was rushing as an outside linebacker, Kalil slid over to double David Onyemata, giving Jordan a clear path to quarterback Cam Newton.

Full Article -- Advocate

 

