Is this the Saints team weve been waiting for?



Sundays win over Carolina gave us a glimpse of what this 2017 Saints team can be if things go their way.



By Roy Anderson -- Who Dat Dish



The first two games of this season scared me to death. Just being brutally honest. As a Saints fan it was like looking into a gaping abyss of continued losing and mediocrity. Ill always be a Who Dat. But it becomes a test when you constantly think something better is in reach to only be reminded its not. Now, sitting at 1-2, we get to figure out which Saints team well be getting for the rest of this season.



Being optimistic and fired up during preseason only to see the Saints defense get ripped to shreds in Week 1 and 2, like most Saints fans, I went into Week 3 against Carolina with trepidation.



On their opening drive, Carolina ran the ball down the throats of the Saints with methodical ease. Until something magical happened. On a key third down play, Cameron Jordan landed a monster sack on Cam Newton, limiting the Panthers to a field goal.



Then the Saints offense came out firing on all cylinders and they went up 7-3. They didnt look back from there, cruising to a 34-13 win over our bitter divisional rivals. In Charlotte, no less.



