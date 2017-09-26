|
|
|
|
|
Today, 12:24 PM
|
|
Official SR Curmudgeon
|
|
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Lafayette, LA
Posts: 52,936
|
Is this the Saints team weve been waiting for?
Sundays win over Carolina gave us a glimpse of what this 2017 Saints team can be if things go their way.
By Roy Anderson -- Who Dat Dish
The first two games of this season scared me to death. Just being brutally honest. As a Saints fan it was like looking into a gaping abyss of continued losing and mediocrity. Ill always be a Who Dat. But it becomes a test when you constantly think something better is in reach to only be reminded its not. Now, sitting at 1-2, we get to figure out which Saints team well be getting for the rest of this season.
Being optimistic and fired up during preseason only to see the Saints defense get ripped to shreds in Week 1 and 2, like most Saints fans, I went into Week 3 against Carolina with trepidation.
On their opening drive, Carolina ran the ball down the throats of the Saints with methodical ease. Until something magical happened. On a key third down play, Cameron Jordan landed a monster sack on Cam Newton, limiting the Panthers to a field goal.
Then the Saints offense came out firing on all cylinders and they went up 7-3. They didnt look back from there, cruising to a 34-13 win over our bitter divisional rivals. In Charlotte, no less.
Full Article -- Who Dat Dish
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|