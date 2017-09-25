Saints defense gives up fewest points since 2014



On Sunday, against the Panthers, we saw the Saints play their best all-around football in 3 seasons.



By Dayton Brown -- Who Dat Dish



Ah, the sweet, day after smell of victory. It’s in the air for New Orleans Saints fans today, the first time thus far in 2017. While the offense continued to flourish, a surprise outing from the Saints defense is the more important story.



After a shaky start to the season that has mirrored the past 5 or so seasons, Dennis Allen led his defense to a historical day. The Saints averaged 32.5 points given up in the first two games of the season. Sunday, they sacrificed just 13 points (1 TD, 2 FGs) to the Panthers. Everyone is equally shocked.



That mark was the lowest amount of point the Saints defense has given up in any game since Oct. 30, 2014. Fittingly enough, that game was also in Charlotte against the Panthers. The Saints won that game, 28-10.



