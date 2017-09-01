Record might say otherwise, but Saints are playing winning football



By Jeff Duncan -- Picayune



The New Orleans Saints' record might not indicate it, but there are some positive signs in their 1-2 start to the 2017 season.



The Saints are playing winning football, even if technically they aren't winning. They are doing the little things it takes to be successful on a weekly basis in the hyper-competitive league.



Let's look at some of the statistical trends after three weeks:



--The Saints have not committed a turnover in their first three games. They are the only team in the NFL with this distinction, giving them a plus-3 giveaway-takeaway ratio. This is also the first time in club history that the Saints haven't committed a turnover in the first three games of a season. Heck, the 1973 Saints committed eight turnovers alone in their 62-7 opening loss to the Atlanta Falcons.



