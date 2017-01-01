|
|
|
|
|
|
|New Orleans Saints
> News
|
First Look: Miami Dolphins still dangerous for Saints in London, even after ugly loss to Jets
|
|
|
Main Menu
|
Search Box
|
Change Themes
|
Topic Search
|
|
Today, 01:01 PM
|
|
Official SR Curmudgeon
|
|
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Lafayette, LA
Posts: 52,941
|
First Look: Miami Dolphins still dangerous for Saints in London, even after ugly loss to Jets
By Joel Erickson -- Advocate
WHEN:
8:30 a.m. Sunday
WHERE:
Wembley Stadium, London
TV:
FOX
RADIO:
WWL-AM, 870; WWL-FM, 105.3 in New Orleans; KMDL-FM, 97.3 in Lafayette; WDGL-FM, 98.1 in Baton Rouge; en español, WGSO-AM, 990
2017 RECORDS:
New Orleans 1-2; Miami 1-1
COACHES:
Saints, Sean Payton, 11th season, 95-68; Dolphins, Adam Gase, 2nd season, 11-7
DOLPHINS BREAKDOWN
LAST WEEK:
Miami faltered badly against the New York Jets, a team widely considered to be tanking. Miami was beaten 20-6 in a game that wasn't that close, prompting Dolphins coach Adam Gase to tell the media that "they just beat the (expletive) out of us."
Full Article -- Advocate
|
|
|
|
Posting Rules
|
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
HTML code is On
|
|
|
Who's Online
|
There are currently 223 members and 792 guests. Most users ever online was 5,616, 08-31-2015 at 09:42 AM.
Saint Jack
, natedogg02
, Doublemove
, jdpower13
, guidomerkinsrules
, Semper
, Tater
, Saintaholic
, cwesleyc
, play action
, kenchaisson
, Makarov
, Code
, tampa saints fan
, t-boy
, Swampy Saint
, bachthejock
, DaFranchise
, saints66
, TURMINATOR
, flipp812
, Optimistic Ozzy
, kc2000
, BoNcHiE
, baron8
, S4lNTS
, TheRamboTX
, Lustmord
, St. Blooz
, Saintshizzle
, sthomas1124
, dankdouglas
, isitsunday27
, rhemstad24
, Allenw
, Sumdude34
, changchang
, Saint_Ward
, Excelsior88
, dashocker217
, Saint Sarah
, Darkhorse985
, schlodc
, JackT.
, jerroldr
, bigdub81
, Danleco
, triumph
, Jonboy
, sdotjoe
, thefifthwall
, BCK30
, vdubee
, greatshow25
, Penguin
, jdeere11b
, Fanincowboyland
, Charlie Brizzown
, Yarby
, SUGrad03
, JuggernautSaint
, DeuceMcAllisterFan
, tenordas
, lildyce504
, Scorpius
, Three Monkeys
, krazy9000
, SaintRay
, devnull999
, Klenzade
, Saints 4 life
, DomePatrol5657
, JRead2
, Fjeldur
, ALLNO
, southdeltan
, crazybyrd87
, stadanko
, SammyIsGod
, Hustle
, KingOfBattle
, OutlawSaint
, Zzyyxxyyxx
, Soundwave
, GASaint
, Saint David
, RayM
, mit98
, SystemShock
, coldseat
, sfidc3
, crosswatt
, cygnus_ltb
, Loco Hornet Fan
, breesgirl
, duhonmark551
, Zardnok
, slowchild25
, billinms
, mc4saints
, Le_Moyne
, Saildawg
, rocheyuk
, PHdeacon
, Saints318
, gradualprocess
, JustaCoastie
, tr0ss
, dhoang
, jonseth23
, Doug B
, TenTwo
, KatyNOfan
, Domefan504
, mcgarry3
, dtc
, travelingsaintsfan
, Hey BAY BAY!!!
, UncleTrvlingJim
, tbuck
, keijicosis
, johnnyrockets42
, Silent Bob
, real
, Twenty
, ELLIASJWILLIAMS
, KingBarkus
, Brennan77
, jdanton14
, Hasboy
, BobE
, fred4103
, Zztop
, 2to87alltheway
, FLSaintzFan
, Arathrael
, Virgil
, MV2
, egautr1
, Saint Ace
, ETWhoDat
, J-bud
, rowdyc
, saints-itis
, mulletslinger
, RichB
, SeanQuy
, curtballs
, Det. Brees
, Saints addic
, 1badsailor
, Chuck53
, isgwill
, B_doggman47
, zorazz
, thiefinthenight
, Art Vandelay
, Saint Spud
, BreesusSaves
, Optimus Prime
, boutrous
, lagrangeboy
, gumbotron
, cgmc
, ggaspard
, A.D.Rock
, SaintsYYZ
, the-commish
, nolaspe
, Swimmer
, BigSlick
, eatmoreyeah
, SaintSansPeur
, jmalon3
, 5thDeadlyVenom
, Chris
, Doopy22
, trux
, FlaSaintsFan9
, BuffaloSaint
, saintfan-n-alex
, SaintKenn
, Datnicc504
, NOLA or bust
, FLASH
, SteveNBFD
, longtime lurker
, Elephant
, bayou reaper
, SebaSaint
, beezm
, diehardfan
, mcryder
, since67
, saintmdterps
, daBaconsaint
, whodatman
, donato
, Hotdog_Skin
, SanFranSaintsFan
, natedog
, jazman1914
, Mutt
, B-Train
, SaintVaccaro
, JvilleJoe
, MarCowMar
, domenic
, tommy582000
, CrazyWhoDatXLIV
|
Latest Poll
|
Sponsored Links
|
Sponsored Links
|
Latest Threads From Our Message Boards
|
Members Birthdays
|
Past News
|
All times are GMT -5. The time now is 02:18 PM.
|