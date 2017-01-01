First Look: Miami Dolphins still dangerous for Saints in London, even after ugly loss to Jets



By Joel Erickson -- Advocate



WHEN: 8:30 a.m. Sunday



WHERE: Wembley Stadium, London



TV: FOX



RADIO: WWL-AM, 870; WWL-FM, 105.3 in New Orleans; KMDL-FM, 97.3 in Lafayette; WDGL-FM, 98.1 in Baton Rouge; en español, WGSO-AM, 990



2017 RECORDS: New Orleans 1-2; Miami 1-1



COACHES: Saints, Sean Payton, 11th season, 95-68; Dolphins, Adam Gase, 2nd season, 11-7



DOLPHINS BREAKDOWN



LAST WEEK: Miami faltered badly against the New York Jets, a team widely considered to be tanking. Miami was beaten 20-6 in a game that wasn't that close, prompting Dolphins coach Adam Gase to tell the media that "they just beat the (expletive) out of us."



