I never saw Saints 34-13 win coming. Be honest  did you?


By Brian Allee-Walsh -- Sun Herald

NEW ORLEANS -- It turned out that Cam Newton, the NFLs top-ranked defense and the undefeated Carolina Panthers were exactly what Drew Brees, the NFLs worst defense and the winless New Orleans Saints needed to jumpstart their season.

I never saw it coming, not 34-13, anyway. Be honest. Did you?

And now its on to Breakfast at Wembley Stadium for the Won-and-2 Black and Gold who face the Miami Dolphins (1-1) at 8:30 a.m. Sunday in London, England.

The question is which Saints team made the transoceanic trip  the one that dominated Carolina in Week 3 or the one that mounted little resistance against Minnesota and New England in Weeks 1 and 2?

Full Article -- Sun Herald

 

