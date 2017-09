I never saw Saints’ 34-13 win coming. Be honest — did you?



By Brian Allee-Walsh -- Sun Herald



NEW ORLEANS -- It turned out that Cam Newton, the NFL’s top-ranked defense and the undefeated Carolina Panthers were exactly what Drew Brees, the NFL’s worst defense and the winless New Orleans Saints needed to jumpstart their season.



I never saw it coming, not 34-13, anyway. Be honest. Did you?



And now it’s on to Breakfast at Wembley Stadium for the ‘Won-and-2’ Black and Gold who face the Miami Dolphins (1-1) at 8:30 a.m. Sunday in London, England.



The question is which Saints team made the transoceanic trip — the one that dominated Carolina in Week 3 or the one that mounted little resistance against Minnesota and New England in Weeks 1 and 2?



