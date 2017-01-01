The Saints Best Chance to Right Their Course is Against the Dolphins in London



Even with a brutal September schedule, the Saints are capable of entering their bye week with an even record.



By Monty602 -- CSC



When the Saints 2017 season schedule came out, my first reaction was similar to Jim Carreys pep talk to Jennifer Tilly in the movie Liar Liar. Hit me again Ike, and this time, put some stank on it! I mean, what evil computer gave the Saints one home game in the month of September?



First, the Saints had to go on the road on a Monday night against a fierce Vikings defensive line and the best ever single serving version of Sam Bradford. Then, after only five days of rest, the Black and Gold played their only September home game against the reigning Super Bowl Champion Patriots, who basically had a bye week after playing Thursday night 12 days before.



In weeks three and four, the Saints also had road games scheduled. The first was against a tough division rival with a smothering defense that had only allowed two field goals in their two previous games. Then the Saints must travel the farthest distance possible in the NFL to play against the Dolphins in London, England.



