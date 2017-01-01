Saints starters Marshon Lattimore, Ken Crawley out vs. Rams on Sunday



By Mike Triplett | ESPN Staff Writer



METAIRIE, La. -- The New Orleans Saints' resurgent defense will be put to the test Sunday in Los Angeles without both of their starting cornerbacks against the Los Angeles Rams' resurgent offense.



Breakout rookie Marshon Lattimore (ankle) and second-year pro Ken Crawley (abdomen) have both been ruled out after not practicing all week. The Saints (8-2) also must make do without starting defensive end Alex Okafor, who was placed on injured reserve this week with a torn Achilles.



The good news is that New Orleans will get two starters back from injuries: safety Kenny Vaccaro and linebacker A.J. Klein, both of whom practiced on a limited basis all week.



"We'll have contingency plans for whoever we have available to us. And we'll have a good plan to go out and execute against the Rams," Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen said. "I think one of the good things is we've developed some depth here, hopefully so that we can withstand some of the injury concerns...



