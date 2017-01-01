De'Vante Harris says Washington game helped him build confidence



By Joel A. Erickson



De'Vante Harris is likely going to play a big role for the Saints defense again this week.



With starting cornerbacks Marshon Lattimore and Ken Crawley declared out of action, Harris might have to step up; he played 36 snaps, his second-most of the season, last week after Lattimore went down.



Harris believes he can handle an expanded role.



"I'm 100 percent ready," Harris said. "Last week I got in there and got my feet wet, gained a little bit more confidence with me making that play and a few other plays, just as far as like positioning and good stuff on film."



Harris made three tackles and broke up one pass, a near-interception at the end of the first half that helped set up a key Saints field goal to cut the Washington lead to four at the break...



