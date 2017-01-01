home Steve Gleasons Website
Saints Report News Saints Super Forum Everything Else Board Political Discussion Board Fantasy Football Board Tech Board SaintsReport Affiliate Merchandise Gameday Board Behind the Levee New Orleans Hornets Board Twitter Outdoor Boards Video Games Board Smack Board Music Board College Sports Board SR Live Chat Room Contribute to our site costs Become a subscribing SR member

Go Back   New Orleans Saints > News
Reload this Page De'Vante Harris says Washington game helped him build confidence

Main Menu
New Orleans Saints News
Forums
SaintsReport Twitter
Old SR Archive
Wallpapers
Official Site

Module Jump:
Search Box


Change Themes
Topic Search
Old Yesterday, 10:14 PM  
Andrus Andrus is online now
Owner/Webmaster
  
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Sunset, La
Posts: 28,487
De'Vante Harris says Washington game helped him build confidence


By Joel A. Erickson

De'Vante Harris is likely going to play a big role for the Saints defense again this week.

With starting cornerbacks Marshon Lattimore and Ken Crawley declared out of action, Harris might have to step up; he played 36 snaps, his second-most of the season, last week after Lattimore went down.

Harris believes he can handle an expanded role.

"I'm 100 percent ready," Harris said. "Last week I got in there and got my feet wet, gained a little bit more confidence with me making that play and a few other plays, just as far as like positioning and good stuff on film."

Harris made three tackles and broke up one pass, a near-interception at the end of the first half that helped set up a key Saints field goal to cut the Washington lead to four at the break...

Full Story - The Advocate

 

Extras
Printable Version Printable Version
Email This Article To Someone Email A Friend
Subscribe Subscribe to Article
View Full Version View Full Version
New Article
New Reply

News Jump:
Saints News
« Previous | Next » 		You Rated this Thread:

No comments for this article.
Be The First

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On

New Orleans Saints News > News
Who's Online
Currently Active Users: 805
There are currently 159 members and 646 guests. Most users ever online was 5,616, 08-31-2015 at 10:42 AM.
lazyeyeh, WantAnother44, Jigga523, b_rent366, Capn_Morgan, Louisiana Joseph, BoNcHiE, nonnc, Saintshizzle, renegadewa, chatawaclan, syeager, HburgSaints, coachdeuce, cantguardhim, 49erKiller, Scott B, ruzil, Saint Jack, luckypoboy, DABOOT162, AgnesT, justbkaz, brockmeaux, Saint Droopy, 327, Campin' Freak, MV2, saintsfan342000, Skrill, chad_moore, GeneHansen, mrcrowley9, Ediddy7023, ultimatesaintsfan, showtimesaints, Saintaholic, wyrmer, Ruckuz_Se7en, Andrus, English, Bartyboy, Lima_0331, noscajun, wharris8375, hooha23, colbrob00, rspike84, CDeuce26, cajundave, cableddsxe, Thundercougarbird, Rdanderson91, abram, cant, BigG6201, dapperdan, triumph, NOLAJM504, Pyroth, Nolan, champ76, ShoelessTroy, Ball4life66, saintstraveler, BCK30, Bayareasaint, bbourque5, rhemstad24, los226, bouxdag, whodatman, curtballs, truerjulie, Jonboy, Damarabi, KiwiSaint, DaSaints1967, TheMedicineMan, literature, BreesSZN, skydancer, monster57, ehehat, Chinook, thefifthwall, stooge, Pocket Hercules, beezm, CrazyWhoDatXLIV, CantonLegend, xSlickxRickx, GaryHolland, RodneyGulley, Aussieboy, reverse, BreesusSaves, slimdb18, Saviorbrees, SaintsFan75, mleg1972, SEASON1FAN, rail, the_mc, sss, Crawdaddys, O MAN, t_rav_82, ehusson80, SASaintsFan, Jvititoe, sarrail, NOLove, Usmfan84, baron8, Taker597, HouseCall, Saint ATN, Quiet Storm, SouthernSaintsFan, john markins, Sumdude34, 1K SPORT, lmullen630, bigdaddysaints, DJ1BigTymer, ILLINI Saint, gboudx, SharonT, phofoot, geese9, JG2345, crosswatt, Tyrantslob, egautr1, St. Sid, MarCowMar, mit98, saints diehard, Crusader Saint, Dragon, Beth9567, Saint Ace, BossierSaint, roturn, rob22278, Renegade Saint, bigdog, jesusfish, rickyjones
Latest Poll
Which position do you think the Saints need to address most in free-agency and the draft?
DE
DT
OLB
ILB
CB
S
OT
G
C
WR
TE
RB
QB
Show Thread
Show Result
Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links
Latest Threads From Our Message Boards
Are we gonna have to score 50 pts tomorrow to win?
Last Post: SuperKid
Posted On: Today
Replies: 29
Views: 646
Rams Look-alike thread
Last Post: insidejob
Posted On: Today
Replies: 15
Views: 362
Concerns Over Yemen as Saudi Arabia Agrees to Buy $7 Billion in Weapons From U.S. Firms
Last Post: insidejob
Posted On: Today
Replies: 4
Views: 139
Baker Mayfield
Last Post: Waymer
Posted On: Today
Replies: 138
Views: 10,005
Thanksgiving and weekend all games thread
Last Post: Saintshizzle
Posted On: Today
Replies: 57
Views: 461
Chip Kelly Turns Down Tennessee Offer
Last Post: faceman
Posted On: Today
Replies: 6
Views: 189
If I️ were Eli Manning
Last Post: St. Pike
Posted On: Today
Replies: 30
Views: 1,805
Mark Ingram gets some love...(Ringer article)
Last Post: Twyst
Posted On: Today
Replies: 16
Views: 1,051
Devante Harris (merged)
Last Post: integ105
Posted On: Today
Replies: 70
Views: 3,757
Crypto Coin Miner
Last Post: SharonT
Posted On: Today
Replies: 1
Views: 49
Keys to Success: Saints must dodge Rams explosive plays to have a chance
Last Post: Andrus
Posted On: Today
Replies: 0
Views: 30
Ground game projects well in Week 12, but Saints not overlooking Rams' defense
Last Post: Andrus
Posted On: Today
Replies: 0
Views: 34
More...
Members Birthdays
stevedrum (55), kaikos (49), Saint Snide (37), D. Flowers (37), ChrisSaintsedo (31)
Past News
Keys to Success: Saints must dodge Rams explosive plays to have a chance
Last Post: Andrus
Posted On: Today
Replies: 0
Views: 30
Ground game projects well in Week 12, but Saints not overlooking Rams' defense
Last Post: Andrus
Posted On: Today
Replies: 0
Views: 34
Like 2009, Saints' ability to overcome defensive injuries will define the season
Last Post: Andrus
Posted On: Today
Replies: 0
Views: 36
New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Rams: 3 key matchups
Last Post: Andrus
Posted On: Today
Replies: 0
Views: 24
Mark Ingram could become free agent if he keeps up torrid pace
Last Post: Andrus
Posted On: Today
Replies: 0
Views: 35
Analysis: No Marshon Lattimore or Ken Crawley means Saints face major challenge vs. pass-happy Rams
Last Post: Andrus
Posted On: Yesterday
Replies: 0
Views: 205
Saints mailbag: Who should make the Pro Bowl?
Last Post: Andrus
Posted On: Yesterday
Replies: 0
Views: 168
Prev Previous Saints created perfect storm for Mike Westhoff to return to coaching Mike Westhoff wasn't looking for just any
Last Post: Andrus
Posted On: Yesterday
Replies: 0
Views: 221
De'Vante Harris says Washington game helped him build confidence
Last Post: Andrus
Posted On: Yesterday
Replies: 0
Views: 195
Saints starters Marshon Lattimore, Ken Crawley out vs. Rams on Sunday
Last Post: Andrus
Posted On: Yesterday
Replies: 0
Views: 109
Saints' Marshon Lattimore, Ken Crawley ruled out for Sunday vs. Rams
Last Post: Andrus
Posted On: Yesterday
Replies: 0
Views: 102
Saints visit Rams in surprising showdown of division leaders
Last Post: Andrus
Posted On: Yesterday
Replies: 0
Views: 118
Will the Saints-Rams Week 12 game be on TV in your area?
Last Post: Andrus
Posted On: Yesterday
Replies: 0
Views: 151
New Orleans Saints won the 2017 NFL Draft, according to Pro Football Focus
Last Post: Andrus
Posted On: Yesterday
Replies: 0
Views: 189
More...
All times are GMT -5. The time now is 05:37 PM.
Mark Forums Read | View Forum Leaders
Contact Us - Forums - Top

Saintsreport.com - New Orleans Saints News, Info & Community! All marks, logos and images are the property of the New Orleans Saints, the NFL and NFL Properties. We are in no way affiliated with the New Orleans Saints or the NFL. All commentary and original artwork, ©1997-2016 SaintsReport.com, owned and operated by Andrus Whitewing, DBA Saints Report,LLC. All rights reserved. Copying of original columns prohibited without a return link and credit given. Teasing articles is ok.

Some of the Photos and pictures used throughout the site are copyright © Michael C. Hebert and are used with the permission of Michael C. Hebert and the New Orleans Saints.



| Home | | Forums | Blogs | Register | FAQ | Members List | Calendar | Today's Posts | Search | New Posts |

Search Engine Friendly URLs by vBSEO 3.6.0