By Joel A. Erickson



Hau'oli Kikaha feels like he's played pretty well this season.



Kikaha has three sacks in just 92 snaps as a situational pass rusher, and he's been a healthy scratch for three games, moves the Saints made because they were facing run-heavy teams.



But Kikaha will likely have to play a larger role now. Alex Okafor, who had played 77 percent of the defensive snaps this season, was lost for the season to a torn Achilles tendon, and Kikaha will likely help fill that role.



He admits that it's been tough playing so sparingly this season...



