Prev Previous Saints created perfect storm for Mike Westhoff to return to coaching Mike Westhoff wasn't looking for just any
Yesterday, 10:17 PM
|
|
Owner/Webmaster
|
|
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Sunset, La
Posts: 28,487
|
By Joel A. Erickson
Hau'oli Kikaha feels like he's played pretty well this season.
Kikaha has three sacks in just 92 snaps as a situational pass rusher, and he's been a healthy scratch for three games, moves the Saints made because they were facing run-heavy teams.
But Kikaha will likely have to play a larger role now. Alex Okafor, who had played 77 percent of the defensive snaps this season, was lost for the season to a torn Achilles tendon, and Kikaha will likely help fill that role.
He admits that it's been tough playing so sparingly this season...
Full Story - The Advocate
More from the Advocate:
