Saints mailbag: Who should make the Pro Bowl?



By Nick Underhill



Why is Coby Fleener on a milk carton?



He's not after catching five passes for 91 yards against Washington last week.



But his performance in that game shouldn't be a surprise. His production came in the second half when New Orleans was racing to get back in the game. Fleener has always done well in those situations.



Over the last two seasons, he's caught 71 passes for 918 yards. And in the final four minutes of the second and fourth quarter of games, he's caught 20 passes for 288 yards. That's 31 percent of his yardage total.



The Saints turn to Fleener in more obvious passing situations. In other situations, when the game is close, and they want to keep defenses guessing, it's more likely that Michael Hoomanawanui and Josh Hill will be on the field due to their value as run blockers.



With New Orleans being in control of most of its games this season, the opportunities simply haven't been as frequent for Fleener...



