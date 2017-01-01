Analysis: No Marshon Lattimore or Ken Crawley means Saints face major challenge vs. pass-happy Rams



By Nick Underhill



The Saints potentially have a problem this week.



Both starting cornerbacks, Marshon Lattimore (ankle) and Ken Crawley (oblique strain), will be out this week against the Los Angeles Rams, which means New Orleans will be relying on its depth to field a defense.



But dont expect the Saints to lay down or drastically alter their approach.



We play a lot of man, safety Kenny Vaccaro said. Are you saying just play zone the whole time because Lattimore is out? Were not going to do that. Were going to do what we do.



Not having either player on the field will be a big blow. The next corners up are P.J. Williams, Sterling Moore and DeVante Harris. And last week, the defense started to fray at the seams after Lattimore suffered an ankle injury defending a pass on the first series...



