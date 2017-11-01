|
Like 2009, Saints' ability to overcome defensive injuries will define the season
By Larry Holder - NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune
.Overcoming injuries is all part of the NFL. Every team deals with them. Some teams feel bitten more than others. The good teams respond well despite the missing pieces. The not-so-good teams falter under the adversity.
We'll get a true sense of the grit of the New Orleans Saints defense when it heads into Sunday's pivotal battle on the road against the Los Angeles Rams. The injuries within the Saints defensive unit are bordering on sensory overload.
The Saints played without safety Kenny Vaccaro and linebacker A.J. Klein, which are two of the team's more important defensive cogs, during the Week 11 astonishing comeback win over Washington. The defense absorbed a near knockout punch during the game with cornerback Marshon Lattimore exited with an ankle injury...
Full Story - NOLA.com
