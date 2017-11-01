Ground game projects well in Week 12, but Saints not overlooking Rams' defense



By Herbie Teope, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune



New Orleans Saints running backs Mark Ingram and rookie Alvin Kamara could accomplish a special feat against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 12.



Ingram enters Sunday with 1,019 yards from scrimmage and eight touchdowns, while Kamara has 906 yards from scrimmage and seven touchdowns (four rushing, three receiving).



If Kamara gains 94 total yards and scores a touchdown Sunday, he and Ingram will become the seventh pair of teammates -- and the only running back duo -- in the Super Bowl era to each have at least 1,000 yards from scrimmage and eight touchdowns through the first 11 games of a regular season.



The Saints' dynamic backfield duo has an opportunity to secure that spot in league history against the Rams' run defense...



Full Story - NOLA.com

New Orleans Saints running backs Mark Ingram and rookie Alvin Kamara could accomplish a special feat against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 12.Ingram enters Sunday with 1,019 yards from scrimmage and eight touchdowns, while Kamara has 906 yards from scrimmage and seven touchdowns (four rushing, three receiving).If Kamara gains 94 total yards and scores a touchdown Sunday, he and Ingram will become the seventh pair of teammates -- and the only running back duo -- in the Super Bowl era to each have at least 1,000 yards from scrimmage and eight touchdowns through the first 11 games of a regular season.The Saints' dynamic backfield duo has an opportunity to secure that spot in league history against the Rams' run defense...