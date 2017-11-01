|
|
|
|
|
Main Menu
|
Search Box
|
Change Themes
|
Topic Search
|
|
Today, 04:14 PM
|
|
Owner/Webmaster
|
|
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Sunset, La
Posts: 28,487
|
Ground game projects well in Week 12, but Saints not overlooking Rams' defense
By Herbie Teope, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune
New Orleans Saints running backs Mark Ingram and rookie Alvin Kamara could accomplish a special feat against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 12.
Ingram enters Sunday with 1,019 yards from scrimmage and eight touchdowns, while Kamara has 906 yards from scrimmage and seven touchdowns (four rushing, three receiving).
If Kamara gains 94 total yards and scores a touchdown Sunday, he and Ingram will become the seventh pair of teammates -- and the only running back duo -- in the Super Bowl era to each have at least 1,000 yards from scrimmage and eight touchdowns through the first 11 games of a regular season.
The Saints' dynamic backfield duo has an opportunity to secure that spot in league history against the Rams' run defense...
Full Story - NOLA.com
|
|
|
|
Posting Rules
|
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
HTML code is On
|
|
|
Who's Online
|
There are currently 159 members and 646 guests. Most users ever online was 5,616, 08-31-2015 at 10:42 AM.
lazyeyeh
, WantAnother44
, Jigga523
, b_rent366
, Capn_Morgan
, Louisiana Joseph
, BoNcHiE
, nonnc
, Saintshizzle
, renegadewa
, chatawaclan
, syeager
, HburgSaints
, coachdeuce
, cantguardhim
, 49erKiller
, Scott B
, ruzil
, Saint Jack
, luckypoboy
, DABOOT162
, AgnesT
, justbkaz
, brockmeaux
, Saint Droopy
, 327
, Campin' Freak
, MV2
, saintsfan342000
, Skrill
, chad_moore
, GeneHansen
, mrcrowley9
, Ediddy7023
, ultimatesaintsfan
, showtimesaints
, Saintaholic
, wyrmer
, Ruckuz_Se7en
, Andrus
, English
, Bartyboy
, Lima_0331
, noscajun
, wharris8375
, hooha23
, colbrob00
, rspike84
, CDeuce26
, cajundave
, cableddsxe
, Thundercougarbird
, Rdanderson91
, abram
, cant
, BigG6201
, dapperdan
, triumph
, NOLAJM504
, Pyroth
, Nolan
, champ76
, ShoelessTroy
, Ball4life66
, saintstraveler
, BCK30
, Bayareasaint
, bbourque5
, rhemstad24
, los226
, bouxdag
, whodatman
, curtballs
, truerjulie
, Jonboy
, Damarabi
, KiwiSaint
, DaSaints1967
, TheMedicineMan
, literature
, BreesSZN
, skydancer
, monster57
, ehehat
, Chinook
, thefifthwall
, stooge
, Pocket Hercules
, beezm
, CrazyWhoDatXLIV
, CantonLegend
, xSlickxRickx
, GaryHolland
, RodneyGulley
, Aussieboy
, reverse
, BreesusSaves
, slimdb18
, Saviorbrees
, SaintsFan75
, mleg1972
, SEASON1FAN
, rail
, the_mc
, sss
, Crawdaddys
, O MAN
, t_rav_82
, ehusson80
, SASaintsFan
, Jvititoe
, sarrail
, NOLove
, Usmfan84
, baron8
, Taker597
, HouseCall
, Saint ATN
, Quiet Storm
, SouthernSaintsFan
, john markins
, Sumdude34
, 1K SPORT
, lmullen630
, bigdaddysaints
, DJ1BigTymer
, ILLINI Saint
, gboudx
, SharonT
, phofoot
, geese9
, JG2345
, crosswatt
, Tyrantslob
, egautr1
, St. Sid
, MarCowMar
, mit98
, saints diehard
, Crusader Saint
, Dragon
, Beth9567
, Saint Ace
, BossierSaint
, roturn
, rob22278
, Renegade Saint
, bigdog
, jesusfish
, rickyjones
|
Latest Poll
|
Sponsored Links
|
Sponsored Links
|
Latest Threads From Our Message Boards
|
Members Birthdays
|
Past News
|
All times are GMT -5. The time now is 05:37 PM.
|