Keys to Success: Saints must dodge Rams explosive plays to have a chance
If the Saints cant clean up their communication issues, the Rams downfield attack will cause major trouble for an injured defense.
By Elias J Williams
Last week, after having it mentioned by Charley Casserly, the Saints put on tape that they dont play the deep ball well. Saints gave up plays of (32, 36, and 40) through the air versus the Redskins.
The Los Angeles Rams are ranked 4th in the league with 40 plays of 20+ yards and T-2nd in the league with 9 plays of 40+ yards.
Sean Payton, while thrilled with the victory, was also quick to dampen the enthusiasm following the win.
Theres a lot of things weve got to get cleaned up. Theres no victory tomorrow. We will be in tomorrow and you guys will be able to get your interviews on time. Every one of them. Thats just how it is going to be....
Full Story - CSC
