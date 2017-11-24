|
|New Orleans Saints
> News
Analysis: No Marshon Lattimore or Ken Crawley means Saints face major challenge vs. pass-happy Rams
11-24-2017, 10:21 PM
Owner/Webmaster
Analysis: No Marshon Lattimore or Ken Crawley means Saints face major challenge vs. pass-happy Rams
By Nick Underhill
The Saints potentially have a problem this week.
Both starting cornerbacks, Marshon Lattimore (ankle) and Ken Crawley (oblique strain), will be out this week against the Los Angeles Rams, which means New Orleans will be relying on its depth to field a defense.
But dont expect the Saints to lay down or drastically alter their approach.
We play a lot of man, safety Kenny Vaccaro said. Are you saying just play zone the whole time because Lattimore is out? Were not going to do that. Were going to do what we do.
Not having either player on the field will be a big blow. The next corners up are P.J. Williams, Sterling Moore and DeVante Harris. And last week, the defense started to fray at the seams after Lattimore suffered an ankle injury defending a pass on the first series...
Full Story - The Advocate
