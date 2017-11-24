Mark Ingram could become free agent if he keeps up torrid pace



By Mike Triplett | ESPN Staff Writer



METAIRIE, La.  Mark Ingram's seventh NFL season has been his best one yet. And the New Orleans Saints running back is on such a torrid pace that its possible he could run himself into free agency a year early.



As the New Orleans Advocate first pointed out, Ingram has a clause in his contract that will void the remainder of the deal after this season if he is named first-team All-Pro by The Associated Press.



Ingram is a bit of a long shot for that honor, especially since the AP switched last year from naming two first-team running backs to one running back and one flex player. Plus, of course, Ingram is sharing a backfield with breakout rookie Alvin Kamara, who has been running just as hot...



