New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Rams: 3 key matchups



By Josh Katzenstein, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune



Sunday's game between the New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Rams could have a significant impact on the NFC playoff seeding -- assuming both teams continue to have success.



The Saints (8-2) enter the matchup on an eight-game winning streak and lead the NFC South while the Rams (7-3) are on top in the NFC West, though they lost to the Minnesota Vikings last Sunday to end a four-game winning streak.



There's a chance the teams could meet again in January, but for now, here are three matchups that could determine the outcome of Sunday's game:



Saints cornerbacks vs. Rams wide receivers



In this matchup, neither side is at full strength, so backups will have to step up for this key matchup. The Saints have already ruled out their top two cornerbacks, Marshon Lattimore (ankle) and Ken Crawley (abdomen), and the Rams will be missing leading receiver Robert Woods (shoulder)...



