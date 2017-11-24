home Steve Gleasons Website
Keys to Success: Saints must dodge Rams explosive plays to have a chance


If the Saints cant clean up their communication issues, the Rams downfield attack will cause major trouble for an injured defense.

By Elias J Williams

Last week, after having it mentioned by Charley Casserly, the Saints put on tape that they dont play the deep ball well. Saints gave up plays of (32, 36, and 40) through the air versus the Redskins.

The Los Angeles Rams are ranked 4th in the league with 40 plays of 20+ yards and T-2nd in the league with 9 plays of 40+ yards.

Sean Payton, while thrilled with the victory, was also quick to dampen the enthusiasm following the win.

Theres a lot of things weve got to get cleaned up. Theres no victory tomorrow. We will be in tomorrow and you guys will be able to get your interviews on time. Every one of them. Thats just how it is going to be....

Full Story - CSC

 

