Yesterday, 08:25 PM Andrus Owner/Webmaster Join Date: Aug 1997 Location: Sunset, La Posts: 28,506 Its Time to Give Mark Ingram His Due



The Saints running back has long been the teams bell cow, and hes having his best year yet as the team has cruised to an 8-2 start. Ingrams not just along for the ridehes leading the way as one of the best runners in the NFL.



By Danny Kelly



Saints running back Mark Ingram has lived in the shadow of other big-name stars for most of his NFL careerDrew Brees, Jimmy Graham, Marques Colston, Brandin Cooks, and even Darren Sproles and Pierre Thomasand has always played a seemingly subordinate role as a running back stuck in the Saints prolific pass-happy offense. Even now, in the midst of New Orleanss evolution toward a run-heavy identity, the Saints veteran ball carrier has (happily) shared the spotlight with backfield mate and electric rookie standout Alvin Kamara.



And look, Kamaras been incredibly explosive and versatile and fun, but Ingrams quietly been one of the most efficient and effective running backs in the league for years now. Going back to the start of the 2014 season, the former Heisman Trophy winner has racked up 29 rushing touchdowns (tied for third most league-wide) and 3,582 yards (sixth), yet hes remained mostly underappreciated by fans and the media at large, who have never consistently counted him among the NFLs elite. Hell, even his own team has seemed to undervalue himdespite Ingrams career year in 2016, when he rushed for more than 1,000 yards on 5.1 per carry and scored 10 total touchdowns, the Saints still went out and inexplicably signed another early-down back in Adrian Peterson over the offseason...



