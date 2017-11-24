|
|
|
|
|
|
|New Orleans Saints
> News
|
No time like the present: Dennis Allen has directed Saints' defensive turnaround with fire, flexibility
|
|
|
Main Menu
|
Search Box
|
Change Themes
|
Topic Search
|
|
Yesterday, 08:28 PM
|
|
Owner/Webmaster
|
|
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Sunset, La
Posts: 28,506
|
No time like the present: Dennis Allen has directed Saints' defensive turnaround with fire, flexibility
By Joel A. Erickson
A football coach, driven into the depths by failure in his first chance to be a head coach, returns to the spot where he first made his name to take over a ragtag unit with a history of mediocrity and leads it back to the top, finding salvation for himself and his players in the process.
Twin stories of redemption, the kind that hold deep truths about the meaning of perseverance and process.
Just don't expect Dennis Allen to buy into the premise.
Allen, the architect of the defensive turnaround in New Orleans this season that few experts saw coming, has repeatedly been asked to put the Saints' remarkable eight-game winning streak in perspective, or to examine the effect the streak is having on his own career.
But Allen's not the type to kick up his feet, lie back on the psychiatrist's couch and reflect.
"My focus is how do we play better as a defense and how do we improve as a defense," Allen said. "That is really all this is about. I know for me personally, I am not looking for any type of validation."
Allen is getting the recognition anyway...
Full Story - The Advocate
|
|
|
|
Posting Rules
|
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
HTML code is On
|
|
|
Who's Online
|
There are currently 33 members and 423 guests. Most users ever online was 5,616, 08-31-2015 at 09:42 AM.
whodatman
, Merl
, AustSaint
, teddyz
, CDeuce26
, lavered
, CHRISSNR
, saintmike23
, heavydsaint
, kenchaisson
, BLUE_DOG_MAN
, SaintsFan23
, Taker597
, literature
, CrazyWhoDatXLIV
, davethe3
, QUIDPROQUO
, Jimmie
, Andrus
, bigmanofds
, SaintsFanInNY
, thefifthwall
, subzer0
, joyrida12
, mg6035
, FlaSaintsFan9
, Surviving Saint
, Sarsippius
, SonnyWhoDatRose
, rhemstad24
, lsutigers
, wyrmer
|
Latest Poll
|
Sponsored Links
|
Sponsored Links
|
Latest Threads From Our Message Boards
|
Members Birthdays
|
Past News
|
All times are GMT -5. The time now is 05:38 AM.
|