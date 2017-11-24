home Steve Gleasons Website
Old Yesterday, 08:28 PM  
Andrus Andrus is online now
Owner/Webmaster
  
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Sunset, La
Posts: 28,506
Post No time like the present: Dennis Allen has directed Saints' defensive turnaround with fire, flexibility


By Joel A. Erickson

A football coach, driven into the depths by failure in his first chance to be a head coach, returns to the spot where he first made his name to take over a ragtag unit with a history of mediocrity and leads it back to the top, finding salvation for himself and his players in the process.

Twin stories of redemption, the kind that hold deep truths about the meaning of perseverance and process.

Just don't expect Dennis Allen to buy into the premise.

Allen, the architect of the defensive turnaround in New Orleans this season that few experts saw coming, has repeatedly been asked to put the Saints' remarkable eight-game winning streak in perspective, or to examine the effect the streak is having on his own career.

But Allen's not the type to kick up his feet, lie back on the psychiatrist's couch and reflect.

"My focus is how do we play better as a defense and how do we improve as a defense," Allen said. "That is really all this is about. I know for me personally, I am not looking for any type of validation."

Allen is getting the recognition anyway...

Full Story - The Advocate

 

