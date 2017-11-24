|
Today, 03:38 AM
Owner/Webmaster
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Sunset, La
Posts: 28,506
Despite winnning streak, Saints still find themselves in division dogfight
By Rod Walker
As hot as the New Orleans Saints have been this season and boy, have they been hot they'd better not cool off now.
Yeah, they have reeled off eight consecutive victories, but that hasn't been enough to separate from the rest of the pack in an NFC field that's as crowded as Lakeside Mall on Black Friday.
How congested is it?
If the playoffs started today, the Saints, despite an 8-2 record, would still only be the No. 3 seed, behind the Philadelphia Eagles (9-1) and the Minnesota Vikings (8-2).
The NFC South would be the only division that would have three teams in the postseason with the Panthers and Falcons, right on the Saints' heels, also making it...
Full Story - The Advocate
