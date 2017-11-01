|
|
|
|
|
Saints bench cornerback De'Vante Harris after struggles vs. Rams
By Josh Katzenstein, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune
LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Rams wasted no time testing the New Orleans Saints' backup cornerbacks on Sunday.
On the first offensive play, Rams quarterback Jared Goff connected with wide receiver Sammy Watkins for a 24-yard gain after he came open against Saints cornerback P.J. Williams. The Rams then ended the drive with Goff throwing a 5-yard touchdown pass to Watkins, who beat Saints cornerback De'Vante Harris on a slant.
With the Saints missing starting cornerbacks Marshon Lattimore (ankle) and Ken Crawley (abdominal) due to injury, they knew Williams and Harris would have to play well to limit a potent Rams passing offense.
But, as the game carried on, the Saints became increasingly upset with Harris, and after a missed tackle late in the third quarter, coaches pulled him in favor of Sterling Moore...
Full Story - NOLA.com
|