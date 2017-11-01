'Average' week of practice carries over in Saints' 26-20 loss to Rams



By Herbie Teope, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune



LOS ANGELES -- New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton went through a quick list of what went wrong in Sunday's 26-20 loss to the Rams.



Payton cited third-down conversions, where the Saints converted just three of 13 attempts (23 percent), and seven penalties for 112 yards as two areas, among others.



But perhaps the Saints provided an early hint of the struggles during the game, and it started days in advance of arriving in Los Angeles.



"I thought our week of practice was just OK at best, honestly," Payton said. "It was average at best, I'll say that."...



