Today, 02:47 AM
Owner/Webmaster
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Sunset, La
Posts: 28,528
New Orleans Saints' season will be defined by the next 11 days
By Jeff Duncan | NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune
LOS ANGELES - The New Orleans Saints learned a valuable lesson here on Sunday, the same one they learned back in Week 1 at Minneapolis.
Winning road games against the NFC elite is difficult. You have to play great to beat teams like the Los Angeles Rams and Minnesota Vikings at their houses. And the Saints were far from great on Sunday at Memorial Coliseum.
The Rams dominated from start to finish in a highly misleading 26-20 victory. The Saints never led and never looked like a winner or the better team in this one.
"Clearly, they were better in every area today," Saints coach Sean Payton said. "We can't gloss over this one."...
Full Story - NOLA.com
