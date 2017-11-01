Saints rookie Alvin Kamara dazzles again in loss to Rams



By Josh Katzenstein, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune



LOS ANGELES -- It was stunning to hear how nonchalantly New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara described a couple of his stellar plays in Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams.



Yes, Kamara probably had his excitement dampened by the Saints losing, 26-20, to end an eight-game winning streak, but in a game in which he had two dazzling plays that would be career highlights for so many players, his humility stood out.



Ultimately, Kamara's spectacular play is simply becoming an expectation, so even when he had 188 yards from scrimmage on just 11 touches, neither he nor his teammates did much boasting.



Asked about his 74-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, Kamara first praised the blocking on the play...



