Cameron Jordan as disruptive as ever in loss to Rams



By Herbie Teope, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune



LOS ANGELES -- Rams quarterback Jared Goff secured the win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, snapping their eight-game win streak.



But defensive end Cameron Jordan made sure his presence was felt, totaling four tackles, two sacks, two tackles for loss, two quarterback hits and two passes defensed in the Saints' 26-20 loss at L.A. Memorial Coliseum.



"Cameron Jordan's really good," Goff said. "Cal Bear, he can play. We had to be aware of him."



The 6-foot-4, 287-pound Jordan entered the weekend feeling optimistic he would win his battles against right tackle Rob Havenstein or left tackle Andrew Whitworth...



Full Story - NOLA.com LOS ANGELES -- Rams quarterback Jared Goff secured the win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, snapping their eight-game win streak.But defensive end Cameron Jordan made sure his presence was felt, totaling four tackles, two sacks, two tackles for loss, two quarterback hits and two passes defensed in the Saints' 26-20 loss at L.A. Memorial Coliseum."Cameron Jordan's really good," Goff said. "Cal Bear, he can play. We had to be aware of him."The 6-foot-4, 287-pound Jordan entered the weekend feeling optimistic he would win his battles against right tackle Rob Havenstein or left tackle Andrew Whitworth...