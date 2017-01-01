home Steve Gleasons Website
Saints Report News Saints Super Forum Everything Else Board Political Discussion Board Fantasy Football Board Tech Board SaintsReport Affiliate Merchandise Gameday Board Behind the Levee New Orleans Hornets Board Twitter Outdoor Boards Video Games Board Smack Board Music Board College Sports Board SR Live Chat Room Contribute to our site costs Become a subscribing SR member

Go Back   New Orleans Saints > News
Reload this Page Saints' streak fun while it lasted, but time to turn attention to critical stretch

Main Menu
New Orleans Saints News
Forums
SaintsReport Twitter
Old SR Archive
Wallpapers
Official Site

Module Jump:
Search Box


Change Themes
Topic Search
Old Today, 02:51 AM  
Andrus Andrus is online now
Owner/Webmaster
  
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Sunset, La
Posts: 28,528
Saints' streak fun while it lasted, but time to turn attention to critical stretch


By Rod Walker

LOS ANGELES  The dates on the streak's tombstone read Sept. 24, 2017  Nov. 26, 2017.

It lived a good life, lasting 63 days and causing a buzz that hadn't been felt around New Orleans since 2013.

But you knew eventually it would come to an end.

On Sunday it did, with the Saints falling 26-20 to the Rams at iconic Los Angeles Coliseum.

There were no last-minute miracles this time, no rabbits for Drew Brees and Company to pull out of the hat as they did a week ago in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

The magic finally ran out, two months and 2 days and 2,500 miles away from where the streak started in Charlotte, North Carolina, back in September...

Full Story - The Advocate

 

Extras
Printable Version Printable Version
Email This Article To Someone Email A Friend
Subscribe Subscribe to Article
View Full Version View Full Version
New Article
New Reply

News Jump:
Saints News
« Previous | Next » 		You Rated this Thread:

No comments for this article.
Be The First

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On

New Orleans Saints News > News
Latest Poll
Which position do you think the Saints need to address most in free-agency and the draft?
DE
DT
OLB
ILB
CB
S
OT
G
C
WR
TE
RB
QB
Show Thread
Show Result
Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links
Latest Threads From Our Message Boards
Offensive playcalling these last 2 games
Last Post: Darren B
Posted On: Today
Replies: 0
Views: 1
0 Total return yards vs 169 Total return yards for Rams!
Last Post: saints4eva
Posted On: Today
Replies: 27
Views: 716
Couldn't get separation? Our WRs were being held all game
Last Post: Saintshizzle
Posted On: Today
Replies: 8
Views: 189
Interesting quote from Payton presser
Last Post: jrich7720
Posted On: Today
Replies: 5
Views: 105
Alvin Kamara (vs. the Rams)
Last Post: BarBar
Posted On: Today
Replies: 12
Views: 556
Come Back, Barack
Last Post: Saintshizzle
Posted On: Today
Replies: 6
Views: 302
9 We lost a member of our sr.com family this weekend...
Last Post: Saintslfc13
Posted On: Today
Replies: 13
Views: 189
Going Forward, Willie Snead has to re-establish himself in this offense
Last Post: Hotdog_Skin
Posted On: Today
Replies: 7
Views: 206
Bad coaching today.
Last Post: stevemadden
Posted On: Today
Replies: 10
Views: 455
Its so simple...
Last Post: Saintslfc13
Posted On: Today
Replies: 4
Views: 82
Alvin Kamara's brilliance only bright spot for Saints offense in Los Angeles loss
Last Post: Andrus
Posted On: Today
Replies: 0
Views: 1
Rams torch makeshift Saints secondary for 354 passing yards
Last Post: Andrus
Posted On: Today
Replies: 0
Views: 1
More...
Members Birthdays
REALDEAL, RDOX (73), SaintsangelVa (64), saint-58 (59), SaintsDrunkard (45), ajlilliman (44), MrScary (43), Abita Bengal (38)
Past News
Alvin Kamara's brilliance only bright spot for Saints offense in Los Angeles loss
Last Post: Andrus
Posted On: Today
Replies: 0
Views: 1
Rams torch makeshift Saints secondary for 354 passing yards
Last Post: Andrus
Posted On: Today
Replies: 0
Views: 1
Tight end Coby Fleener suffers concussion, left tackle Terron Armstead leaves game against Rams with injury
Last Post: Andrus
Posted On: Today
Replies: 0
Views: 3
Make excuses if you want, but Saints simply not good enough in loss to the Rams
Last Post: Andrus
Posted On: Today
Replies: 0
Views: 4
Saints' streak fun while it lasted, but time to turn attention to critical stretch
Last Post: Andrus
Posted On: Today
Replies: 0
Views: 6
Cameron Jordan as disruptive as ever in loss to Rams
Last Post: Andrus
Posted On: Today
Replies: 0
Views: 6
Saints rookie Alvin Kamara dazzles again in loss to Rams
Last Post: Andrus
Posted On: Today
Replies: 0
Views: 6
New Orleans Saints' season will be defined by the next 11 days
Last Post: Andrus
Posted On: Today
Replies: 0
Views: 8
'Average' week of practice carries over in Saints' 26-20 loss to Rams
Last Post: Andrus
Posted On: Today
Replies: 0
Views: 10
Saints bench cornerback De'Vante Harris after struggles vs. Rams
Last Post: Andrus
Posted On: Today
Replies: 0
Views: 10
Saints need more from passing game against the NFL's elite
Last Post: Andrus
Posted On: Today
Replies: 0
Views: 10
Rams Hold Off Saints in Battle of N.F.C. Powers
Last Post: Andrus
Posted On: Yesterday
Replies: 0
Views: 93
Jared Goff leads the Rams to a 26-20 win over Saints
Last Post: Andrus
Posted On: Yesterday
Replies: 0
Views: 73
Saints report card: Jared Goff has a field day against secondary subs
Last Post: Andrus
Posted On: Yesterday
Replies: 0
Views: 97
More...
All times are GMT -5. The time now is 03:32 AM.
Mark Forums Read | View Forum Leaders
Contact Us - Forums - Top

Saintsreport.com - New Orleans Saints News, Info & Community! All marks, logos and images are the property of the New Orleans Saints, the NFL and NFL Properties. We are in no way affiliated with the New Orleans Saints or the NFL. All commentary and original artwork, ©1997-2016 SaintsReport.com, owned and operated by Andrus Whitewing, DBA Saints Report,LLC. All rights reserved. Copying of original columns prohibited without a return link and credit given. Teasing articles is ok.

Some of the Photos and pictures used throughout the site are copyright © Michael C. Hebert and are used with the permission of Michael C. Hebert and the New Orleans Saints.



| Home | | Forums | Blogs | Register | FAQ | Members List | Calendar | Today's Posts | Search | New Posts |

Search Engine Friendly URLs by vBSEO 3.6.0