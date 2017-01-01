Saints' streak fun while it lasted, but time to turn attention to critical stretch



By Rod Walker



LOS ANGELES  The dates on the streak's tombstone read Sept. 24, 2017  Nov. 26, 2017.



It lived a good life, lasting 63 days and causing a buzz that hadn't been felt around New Orleans since 2013.



But you knew eventually it would come to an end.



On Sunday it did, with the Saints falling 26-20 to the Rams at iconic Los Angeles Coliseum.



There were no last-minute miracles this time, no rabbits for Drew Brees and Company to pull out of the hat as they did a week ago in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.



The magic finally ran out, two months and 2 days and 2,500 miles away from where the streak started in Charlotte, North Carolina, back in September...



