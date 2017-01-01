|
|
|
|
|
Main Menu
|
Search Box
|
Change Themes
|
Topic Search
|
|
Today, 02:51 AM
|
|
Owner/Webmaster
|
|
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Sunset, La
Posts: 28,528
|
Saints' streak fun while it lasted, but time to turn attention to critical stretch
By Rod Walker
LOS ANGELES The dates on the streak's tombstone read Sept. 24, 2017 Nov. 26, 2017.
It lived a good life, lasting 63 days and causing a buzz that hadn't been felt around New Orleans since 2013.
But you knew eventually it would come to an end.
On Sunday it did, with the Saints falling 26-20 to the Rams at iconic Los Angeles Coliseum.
There were no last-minute miracles this time, no rabbits for Drew Brees and Company to pull out of the hat as they did a week ago in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
The magic finally ran out, two months and 2 days and 2,500 miles away from where the streak started in Charlotte, North Carolina, back in September...
Full Story - The Advocate
|
|
|
|
Posting Rules
|
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
HTML code is On
|
|
|
Who's Online
|
There are currently 62 members and 368 guests. Most users ever online was 5,616, 08-31-2015 at 09:42 AM.
Andrus
, skydancer
, Roland19
, TruSaint
, crescentcityboi
, B-Train
, stevemadden
, Saintshizzle
, jrich7720
, Will Survive
, Saintslfc13
, zioncityintheatl
, Saintman2884
, busman
, Billy Burks
, Alan12
, STEWDADDY34
, WhoDat70560
, kenchaisson
, lurkerTim
, EyeAmLegend
, TheIronSheik
, iChill
, th3myth
, since1967
, Lustmord
, red
, Saintsfan22
, chemist54
, thefifthwall
, Beazywhodat
, LiterOCola
, Spec
, apjung
, Belfast Saint
, BigWiggle200
, ETSNCO
, Hotdog_Skin
, BarBar
, NewOrleansSaint23
, SaintPancake
, parker_0821
, bartk12
, BobE
, Doopy22
, Kenosha26
, JermHerm
, AnnaAD
, moraink
, Capn_Morgan
, GilFinnerty
, CanadianSaint
, Saint Thibby
, Clarkey
, NOLAJM504
, champ76
, Darren B
|
Latest Poll
|
Sponsored Links
|
Sponsored Links
|
Latest Threads From Our Message Boards
|
Members Birthdays
|
Past News
|
All times are GMT -5. The time now is 03:32 AM.
|