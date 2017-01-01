Make excuses if you want, but Saints simply not good enough in loss to the Rams



By Nick Underhill



LOS ANGELES  If the Saints won, it would have meant everything. If they lost, it would mean nothing.



The narrative was written before anyone even stepped on the field. How can you grade a team when it is without both of its starting cornerbacks? You cant even adjust for it. The curve shoots right over a cliff.



Thats what the Saints did on Sunday against the Rams. This didnt look like a team that had won eight games in a row. The team that showed so many heroics a week ago against the Washington Redskins couldnt be spotted at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Sure, the injuries hurt, but this was just an overmatched team on both sides of the ball that came crashing down with a 26-20 loss.



That turned the narrative to ash. And the Saints know it. They arent making excuses.



They had a good game plan, quarterback Drew Brees said. They executed. We didnt.



Its really that simple. But all the qualifiers are still necessary...



Full Story - The Advocate LOS ANGELES  If the Saints won, it would have meant everything. If they lost, it would mean nothing.The narrative was written before anyone even stepped on the field. How can you grade a team when it is without both of its starting cornerbacks? You cant even adjust for it. The curve shoots right over a cliff.Thats what the Saints did on Sunday against the Rams. This didnt look like a team that had won eight games in a row. The team that showed so many heroics a week ago against the Washington Redskins couldnt be spotted at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Sure, the injuries hurt, but this was just an overmatched team on both sides of the ball that came crashing down with a 26-20 loss.That turned the narrative to ash. And the Saints know it. They arent making excuses.They had a good game plan, quarterback Drew Brees said. They executed. We didnt.Its really that simple. But all the qualifiers are still necessary...