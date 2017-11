Make excuses if you want, but Saints simply not good enough in loss to the Rams



By Nick Underhill



LOS ANGELES ó If the Saints won, it would have meant everything. If they lost, it would mean nothing.



The narrative was written before anyone even stepped on the field. How can you grade a team when it is without both of its starting cornerbacks? You canít even adjust for it. The curve shoots right over a cliff.



Thatís what the Saints did on Sunday against the Rams. This didnít look like a team that had won eight games in a row. The team that showed so many heroics a week ago against the Washington Redskins couldnít be spotted at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Sure, the injuries hurt, but this was just an overmatched team on both sides of the ball that came crashing down with a 26-20 loss.



That turned the narrative to ash. And the Saints know it. They arenít making excuses.



ďThey had a good game plan,Ē quarterback Drew Brees said. ďThey executed. We didnít.Ē



Itís really that simple. But all the qualifiers are still necessary...



