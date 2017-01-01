|
|
|
|
|
Main Menu
|
Search Box
|
Change Themes
|
Topic Search
|
|
Today, 02:53 AM
|
|
Owner/Webmaster
|
|
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Sunset, La
Posts: 28,528
|
Make excuses if you want, but Saints simply not good enough in loss to the Rams
By Nick Underhill
LOS ANGELES If the Saints won, it would have meant everything. If they lost, it would mean nothing.
The narrative was written before anyone even stepped on the field. How can you grade a team when it is without both of its starting cornerbacks? You cant even adjust for it. The curve shoots right over a cliff.
Thats what the Saints did on Sunday against the Rams. This didnt look like a team that had won eight games in a row. The team that showed so many heroics a week ago against the Washington Redskins couldnt be spotted at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Sure, the injuries hurt, but this was just an overmatched team on both sides of the ball that came crashing down with a 26-20 loss.
That turned the narrative to ash. And the Saints know it. They arent making excuses.
They had a good game plan, quarterback Drew Brees said. They executed. We didnt.
Its really that simple. But all the qualifiers are still necessary...
Full Story - The Advocate
|
|
|
|
Posting Rules
|
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
HTML code is On
|
|
|
Who's Online
|
There are currently 62 members and 368 guests. Most users ever online was 5,616, 08-31-2015 at 09:42 AM.
Andrus
, skydancer
, Roland19
, TruSaint
, crescentcityboi
, B-Train
, stevemadden
, Saintshizzle
, jrich7720
, Will Survive
, Saintslfc13
, zioncityintheatl
, Saintman2884
, busman
, Billy Burks
, Alan12
, STEWDADDY34
, WhoDat70560
, kenchaisson
, lurkerTim
, EyeAmLegend
, TheIronSheik
, iChill
, th3myth
, since1967
, Lustmord
, red
, Saintsfan22
, chemist54
, thefifthwall
, Beazywhodat
, LiterOCola
, Spec
, apjung
, Belfast Saint
, BigWiggle200
, ETSNCO
, Hotdog_Skin
, BarBar
, NewOrleansSaint23
, SaintPancake
, parker_0821
, bartk12
, BobE
, Doopy22
, Kenosha26
, JermHerm
, AnnaAD
, moraink
, Capn_Morgan
, GilFinnerty
, CanadianSaint
, Saint Thibby
, Clarkey
, NOLAJM504
, champ76
, Darren B
|
Latest Poll
|
Sponsored Links
|
Sponsored Links
|
Latest Threads From Our Message Boards
|
Members Birthdays
|
Past News
|
All times are GMT -5. The time now is 03:32 AM.
|