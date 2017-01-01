|
|New Orleans Saints
> News
Tight end Coby Fleener suffers concussion, left tackle Terron Armstead leaves game against Rams with injury
Tight end Coby Fleener suffers concussion, left tackle Terron Armstead leaves game against Rams with injury
By Joel A. Erickson
LOS ANGELES Tight end Coby Fleener suffered a concussion during the fourth quarter of Sunday's loss to the Los Angeles Rams, a source confirmed to The Advocate.
Fleener took a brutal hit from Rams safety Blake Countess over the middle, and Countess was flagged for unnecessary roughness.
The Saints tight end stayed in the game and dropped a pass three plays later, but he was eventually pulled from the game and evaluated for a concussion.
The NFL has an independent concussion spotter at every game, and the Saints training staff is also there, but Fleener stayed in the game for a couple of snaps before coming out. ..
Full Story - The Advocate
