Tight end Coby Fleener suffers concussion, left tackle Terron Armstead leaves game against Rams with injury



By Joel A. Erickson



LOS ANGELES  Tight end Coby Fleener suffered a concussion during the fourth quarter of Sunday's loss to the Los Angeles Rams, a source confirmed to The Advocate.



Fleener took a brutal hit from Rams safety Blake Countess over the middle, and Countess was flagged for unnecessary roughness.



The Saints tight end stayed in the game and dropped a pass three plays later, but he was eventually pulled from the game and evaluated for a concussion.



The NFL has an independent concussion spotter at every game, and the Saints training staff is also there, but Fleener stayed in the game for a couple of snaps before coming out. ..



Full Story - The Advocate LOS ANGELES  Tight end Coby Fleener suffered a concussion during the fourth quarter of Sunday's loss to the Los Angeles Rams, a source confirmed to The Advocate.Fleener took a brutal hit from Rams safety Blake Countess over the middle, and Countess was flagged for unnecessary roughness.The Saints tight end stayed in the game and dropped a pass three plays later, but he was eventually pulled from the game and evaluated for a concussion.The NFL has an independent concussion spotter at every game, and the Saints training staff is also there, but Fleener stayed in the game for a couple of snaps before coming out. ..