Rams torch makeshift Saints secondary for 354 passing yards
BY JOSEPH D'HIPPOLITO
LOS ANGELES The Los Angeles Rams celebrated the 28th anniversary of an NFL record set by one of their receivers at the Superdome by torching the New Orleans Saints' secondary without their top pass catcher.
Despite the loss of Robert Woods, the Rams amassed 354 passing yards in their 26-20 victory Sunday at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
No single receiver accumulated the 336 yards that Willie "Flipper" Anderson collected with 15 catches during the Rams' 20-17 overtime victory at New Orleans on Nov. 26, 1989.
But one Rams rookie caught his first NFL touchdown pass and another had his best performance of the season.
Full Story - The Advocate
