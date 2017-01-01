Alvin Kamara's brilliance only bright spot for Saints offense in Los Angeles loss



By Joel A. Erickson



LOS ANGELES — On a day when the New Orleans offense struggled and sputtered, the rookie running back who already has made the difference so many times for the Saints remained as brilliant as he has been all season.



Alvin Kamara nearly gave New Orleans a chance to get back into the game.



Kamara dipped, dodged, spun and leaped to a brilliant performance in the Saints' 26-20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, serving notice he can create big plays on his own, even when the rest of the Saints offense is slow to get going.



"There's always bright spots," Saints quarterback Drew Brees said. "Alvin played extremely well today. Every time the ball was in his hands, it was exciting."



With the Rams (8-3) already out to a 10-0 lead, Kamara brought the Saints (8-3) back in the game early by ripping off the longest run of his young career...



