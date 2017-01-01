Now that eight-game win streak is over, Saints' season is just beginning



By Mike Triplett | ESPN Staff Writer



LOS ANGELES -- Sean Payton won't need to pull out any mousetraps to motivate his players this week.



He'll just need a copy of the NFC standings.



Payton used the mousetrap analogy a couple weeks ago to make sure the New Orleans Saints didn't get caught up in their own hype during an eight-game winning streak -- "eating the cheese" from people talking about the Super Bowl and playoff seeds with almost half the season still remaining.



Well, nothing makes that point louder or clearer than the fact that the Saints (8-3) are now the current No. 4 seed in the NFC after the streak was snapped by a sloppy 26-20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday...



