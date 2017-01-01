home Steve Gleasons Website
Panthers 'owe' Saints in rematch for outright NFC South lead


By David Newton | ESPN Staff Writer

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Carolina Panthers defensive end Mario Addison didnt mince words as he stripped tape off his hands following Sundays 35-27 victory over the New York Jets.

"Yeah, we owe them," he said.

Them would be the New Orleans Saints, who beat the Panthers 34-13 in Charlotte, North Carolina, in Week 3.

It was as thorough of a loss as Carolina (8-3) has had this season. Quarterback Cam Newton had a horrible day, completing 17 of 26 pass attempts for 167 yards and three interceptions with no touchdowns to a defense that at the time ranked last in the NFL...

Full Story - ESPN.com

 

