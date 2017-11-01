|
|
|
|
|
Today, 03:00 PM
|
|
Owner/Webmaster
|
|
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Sunset, La
Posts: 28,532
|
Saints alter defensive linemen usage to offset loss of Alex Okafor
By Josh Katzenstein, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune
The New Orleans Saints played their first game without starting defensive end Alex Okafor on Sunday, but his absence didn't lead to significantly increased roles for the team's top two backups at the position.
Instead, coaches decided to lean more on the team's defensive tackles, hoping to limit the Los Angeles Rams' run game.
Top defensive end Cameron Jordan played all 77 defensive snaps. Meanwhile, Trey Hendrickson played just 33 snaps (43 percent) and Hau'oli Kikaha played 16 (21 percent). Instead of giving Hendrickson and Kikaha extra work, the Saints often played with three defensive tackles on the field...
Full Story - NOLA.com
|
|
|
|
|
|