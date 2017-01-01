Rams' Cooper Kupp has stellar game with his grandfather, a Saints legend, in attendance



By Josh Katzenstein, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune



LOS ANGELES -- A New Orleans Saints legend was in the crowd at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum on Sunday, but he had reason to root for the Los Angeles Rams.



Jake Kupp, a guard for the Saints from 1967-75, attended the game and watched his grandson, Cooper Kupp, have the best performance of his rookie season.



A third-round pick by the Rams this year, Kupp had game highs of eight catches for 116 yards as he consistently found holes in the Saints defense in Los Angeles' 26-20 win.



And before the game, Kupp received some encouragement from his grandfather...



Full Story - NOLA.com LOS ANGELES -- A New Orleans Saints legend was in the crowd at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum on Sunday, but he had reason to root for the Los Angeles Rams.Jake Kupp, a guard for the Saints from 1967-75, attended the game and watched his grandson, Cooper Kupp, have the best performance of his rookie season.A third-round pick by the Rams this year, Kupp had game highs of eight catches for 116 yards as he consistently found holes in the Saints defense in Los Angeles' 26-20 win.And before the game, Kupp received some encouragement from his grandfather...