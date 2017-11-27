Yesterday, 07:12 PM Andrus Owner/Webmaster Join Date: Aug 1997 Location: Sunset, La Posts: 28,537 The 2017 Saints are an exhilarating, flawed work in progress



This season has been the most fun Saints fans have had in years, and it will continue to go that way. Until it wont.



by John Sigler



This years New Orleans Saints team caught so many people off-guard. Commonly picked to finish third in the NFC South at best, theyre now on a collision course with two challengers for the division title in just as many weeks (the Carolina Panthers this Sunday, then the Atlanta Falcons on the following Thursday). Odds are good that New Orleans will host a playoff game for the first time since January 7, 2012 when they rocked an overachieving Detroit Lions squad 45-28.



But theyre in a weird spot. Losing the first two contests to go on a two-month win streak is mathematically unlikely. Doing it against a tough schedule is even stranger; right now, fourteen teams have a winning record, and out of that group the Saints have seen the second-highest degree of difficulty (.551, with the Falcons above at .557). Theyve taken on good teams and lived to take hilarious group celebration photos about it.



But Im not sure that luck will hold out. Each of the Saints three losses came at the hands of title-contending teams: the 9-2 Minnesota Vikings, the 9-2 New England Patriots, and the 8-3 Los Angeles Rams. Those are the types of teams the Saints will encounter in the playoffs, and so far they havent been up to the task...



Full Story - CSC

