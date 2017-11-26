Yesterday, 07:14 PM Andrus Owner/Webmaster Join Date: Aug 1997 Location: Sunset, La Posts: 28,537 Rams and Saints Exemplify the Difference a Year Can Make



By Michael McKnight



LOS ANGELES  One year ago, in Week 12, the 46 Saints beat the 46 Rams in New Orleans and the NFL yawned. Sunday, those two teams provided the only Week 12 matchup that featured two teams with at least seven wins.



But they werent the same two teams at all. What difference can twelve months make? Sunday in Los Angeles, you could see the gap between the 2016 versions of the Rams and Saints and the teams that currently lead their respective divisions. You could see it on almost every play, starting with the opening kickoff. Pharoh Cooper, whod been merely a part-time kick returner in 2016, continued his run toward a potential Pro Bowl trip with a 40-yard return. Seven plays later, recently acquired receiver Sammy Watkins caught a five-yard slant from quarterback Jared Goff to make it 70 Rams.



Does anyone recall the Goff of a year ago? In New Orleans last November, Goff was a shaky rookie making his second career start. Thanks in large part to new head coach Sean McVay, Goff now leads the NFCs best offense and stands sixth in the league in passer rating. Goff passed for 214 yards in last years 4921 loss in New Orleans. He exceeded that total by halftime on Sundayand ended the game with 354 passing yards and a touchdowncapitalizing like a veteran on the injuries that kept the Saints two starting cornerbacks, Marshon Lattimore and Ken Crawley, out of the lineup...



