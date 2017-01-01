Saints Coach Sean Payton points out lack of offensive rhythm in loss to Rams



By John DeShazier | Senior Writer - NewOrleansSaints.com



As expected, the game tape from the New Orleans Saints 26-20 loss to the Rams on Sunday wasnt much kinder Monday than was the immediate assessment of play at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.



The Saints (8-3), who hadnt lost since Sept. 17, had their eight-game winning streak broken. New Orleans had won four straight on the road, and hadnt dropped a game away from Mercedes-Benz Superdome since it lost the regular-season opener against Minnesota.



There were some good things on defense, going through the tape, Coach Sean Payton said Monday afternoon in a teleconference with local media. I thought our third-down numbers were good (Los Angeles converted just 3 of 14 third-down attempts).



We allowed a handful of explosives, more than wed like, in regards to big plays. We lost that field position battle, especially in the first half, and offensively we really struggled to maintain any type of semblance of a rhythm, whether it was the third downs we werent converting (3 of 13) or the down-and-distance themselves that we werent handling. We had a few penalties that hurt us in some drives. But it was too inconsistent overall...



