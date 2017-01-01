|
|
|
|
|
Main Menu
|
Search Box
|
Change Themes
|
Topic Search
|
|
Yesterday, 07:18 PM
|
|
Owner/Webmaster
|
|
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Sunset, La
Posts: 28,537
|
Saints Coach Sean Payton points out lack of offensive rhythm in loss to Rams
By John DeShazier | Senior Writer - NewOrleansSaints.com
As expected, the game tape from the New Orleans Saints 26-20 loss to the Rams on Sunday wasnt much kinder Monday than was the immediate assessment of play at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
The Saints (8-3), who hadnt lost since Sept. 17, had their eight-game winning streak broken. New Orleans had won four straight on the road, and hadnt dropped a game away from Mercedes-Benz Superdome since it lost the regular-season opener against Minnesota.
There were some good things on defense, going through the tape, Coach Sean Payton said Monday afternoon in a teleconference with local media. I thought our third-down numbers were good (Los Angeles converted just 3 of 14 third-down attempts).
We allowed a handful of explosives, more than wed like, in regards to big plays. We lost that field position battle, especially in the first half, and offensively we really struggled to maintain any type of semblance of a rhythm, whether it was the third downs we werent converting (3 of 13) or the down-and-distance themselves that we werent handling. We had a few penalties that hurt us in some drives. But it was too inconsistent overall...
Full Story - Official Saints
|
|
|
|
Posting Rules
|
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
HTML code is On
|
|
|
Who's Online
|
There are currently 108 members and 661 guests. Most users ever online was 5,616, 08-31-2015 at 09:42 AM.
billinms
, Lustmord
, DCTransplant
, Ronnie
, CanadianSaint
, los226
, SaintsFan83
, nosaints213
, cpg
, Torgo
, itztime
, DCJohnson104
, DaveinCoalinga
, Chris
, Ediddy7023
, kujo1978
, Saint Ace
, skydancer
, senior limpio
, CalgaryJay
, DJ1BigTymer
, longtime lurker
, bleedblk&gld
, sOulsaint
, KtoLV
, Boudro
, Blaz3nDr0
, LSUMathProf
, rickyjones
, SaintinTexas
, Moot Point
, El Caliente
, jonseth23
, StWill
, Crawdaddys
, hornetsman
, Saintsphere
, crazyjoe_devola
, Crusader Saint
, mit98
, LiterOCola
, ehehat
, TheRamboTX
, Swimmer
, Saint Jack
, nolafan33
, JPH
, saints28
, Ichiban
, Bartyboy
, Eman5805
, DaveXA
, KoolKev512
, SimpTown
, Orleans
, Silent Dave
, ignasty
, whodatbe
, sinful_saint
, noscajun
, Ryan
, livefromDC
, saintology
, Dmatt777
, Pensacola
, SWAMP_THING
, NOsaintsfan
, SaintsDoc
, desmondskiggers
, WCoastSaintsFan
, MarCowMar
, English
, Outbackjack
, thefifthwall
, CharlieDoggs
, stormin mormon
, MV2
, Saint_Chiu
, jfwund
, Andrus
, BigWiggle200
, Ruckuz_Se7en
, wnelson
, nolaspe
, Saint DoubleL
, Vega$$aint
, bstepp99
, Northlake1
, TruSaint
, B-Train
, SouthernMissSaint
, cash1234
, picnicwithfish
, WxM
, faceman
, peff
, young
, parker_0821
, Nolan
, Wheelo
, JackDiesel
|
Latest Poll
|
Sponsored Links
|
Sponsored Links
|
Latest Threads From Our Message Boards
|
Members Birthdays
|
Past News
|
All times are GMT -5. The time now is 12:24 AM.
|