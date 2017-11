Saints Coach Sean Payton points out lack of offensive rhythm in loss to Rams



By John DeShazier | Senior Writer - NewOrleansSaints.com



As expected, the game tape from the New Orleans Saints’ 26-20 loss to the Rams on Sunday wasn’t much kinder Monday than was the immediate assessment of play at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.



The Saints (8-3), who hadn’t lost since Sept. 17, had their eight-game winning streak broken. New Orleans had won four straight on the road, and hadn’t dropped a game away from Mercedes-Benz Superdome since it lost the regular-season opener against Minnesota.



“There were some good things on defense, going through the tape,” Coach Sean Payton said Monday afternoon in a teleconference with local media. “I thought our third-down numbers were good (Los Angeles converted just 3 of 14 third-down attempts).



“We allowed a handful of explosives, more than we’d like, in regards to big plays. We lost that field position battle, especially in the first half, and offensively we really struggled to maintain any type of semblance of a rhythm, whether it was the third downs we weren’t converting (3 of 13) or the down-and-distance themselves that we weren’t handling. We had a few penalties that hurt us in some drives. But it was too inconsistent overall.”..



