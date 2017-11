Vaccaro's strange mishap just one of many for Saints in LA



By Guerry Smith



The strangest moment in the Saintsí 26-20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday may have been safety Kenny Vaccaro just stopping in the middle of a 53-yard pass play during the second quarter.



After Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp beat him with a double move, Vaccaro did not chase him, allowing a long completion down the sideline that set up the Ramsí second touchdown.



On Monday, Vaccaro had a simple explanation for his error, one of several the Saints (8-3) committed on both sides of the ball as their eight-game win streak ended.



ďI looked back, and the sun was in my eyes,Ē he said. ďI couldnít see anything. Thatís why you kind of saw me freak out. That was my fault, though. Even though I couldnít see anything, Iíve just got to play through the play. Thatís really the first time itís ever happened to me in my career. To be honest I didnít even know the ball was thrown.Ē...



