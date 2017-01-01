|
Vaccaro's strange mishap just one of many for Saints in LA
By Guerry Smith
The strangest moment in the Saints 26-20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday may have been safety Kenny Vaccaro just stopping in the middle of a 53-yard pass play during the second quarter.
After Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp beat him with a double move, Vaccaro did not chase him, allowing a long completion down the sideline that set up the Rams second touchdown.
On Monday, Vaccaro had a simple explanation for his error, one of several the Saints (8-3) committed on both sides of the ball as their eight-game win streak ended.
I looked back, and the sun was in my eyes, he said. I couldnt see anything. Thats why you kind of saw me freak out. That was my fault, though. Even though I couldnt see anything, Ive just got to play through the play. Thats really the first time its ever happened to me in my career. To be honest I didnt even know the ball was thrown....
Full Story - The Advocate
