Vaccaro's strange mishap just one of many for Saints in LA



By Guerry Smith



The strangest moment in the Saints 26-20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday may have been safety Kenny Vaccaro just stopping in the middle of a 53-yard pass play during the second quarter.



After Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp beat him with a double move, Vaccaro did not chase him, allowing a long completion down the sideline that set up the Rams second touchdown.



On Monday, Vaccaro had a simple explanation for his error, one of several the Saints (8-3) committed on both sides of the ball as their eight-game win streak ended.



I looked back, and the sun was in my eyes, he said. I couldnt see anything. Thats why you kind of saw me freak out. That was my fault, though. Even though I couldnt see anything, Ive just got to play through the play. Thats really the first time its ever happened to me in my career. To be honest I didnt even know the ball was thrown....



Full Story - The Advocate The strangest moment in the Saints 26-20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday may have been safety Kenny Vaccaro just stopping in the middle of a 53-yard pass play during the second quarter.After Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp beat him with a double move, Vaccaro did not chase him, allowing a long completion down the sideline that set up the Rams second touchdown.On Monday, Vaccaro had a simple explanation for his error, one of several the Saints (8-3) committed on both sides of the ball as their eight-game win streak ended.I looked back, and the sun was in my eyes, he said. I couldnt see anything. Thats why you kind of saw me freak out. That was my fault, though. Even though I couldnt see anything, Ive just got to play through the play. Thats really the first time its ever happened to me in my career. To be honest I didnt even know the ball was thrown....