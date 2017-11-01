|
Yesterday, 07:21 PM
Kenny Vaccaro makes no excuses for poor plays in Saints' loss to Rams
Amos Morale III, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune
Kenny Vaccaro admitted he was a bit rusty in his return to the lineup Sunday.
The New Orleans Saints safety missed the past two games following a groin injury he suffered early in their win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and some of that rust showed.
"Not even so much my body but just the mental side of it," he said. "Anytime you miss some time it's tough. But that's not an excuse. When you get back in the lineup it's time to perform, so I definitely got that knocked off."
Vaccaro had some less-than-stellar plays Sunday in the Saints' 26-20 loss to the Rams but made no excuses and said he's working to correct those errors...
Full Story - NOLA.com
