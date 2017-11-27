home Steve Gleasons Website
Old Today, 01:42 AM  
Andrus
Owner/Webmaster
  
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Sunset, La
Posts: 28,542
Saints rookie back turns heads with dazzling plays


By Jarrett Bell | USA Today Sports

LOS ANGELES -- Alvin Kamara is never down until hes down.

Slippery is how Rams linebacker Mark Barron describes the knack.

Kamara, the Saints rookie running back, has taken the league by storm with his dazzling display of balance and agility to extend plays  just when it appeared there was nowhere to go.

He was at it again during the Saints 26-20 loss against the Rams, when he caught six passes for 101 yards and a score, and rushed for 87 yards, including a 74-yard TD jaunt.

There was one play in the second quarter when Kamara took a little swing pass in the flat and made four Rams defenders miss, netting 6 yards out of what looked to be a sure loss...

Full Story - Shreveport Times

 

