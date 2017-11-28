Saints must address third-down ineptness now



By Kevin Foote



Its the huge piece missing in the New Orleans Saints 2017 puzzle since the season-opening loss at Minnesota.



At that point, the thinking was: Itll get better once Willie Snead returns from his three-game suspension.



But once Snead was eligible, then he was battling a pulled hamstring.



During that process, the Saints had figured out a way to win with defense.



But not even an eight-game winning streak could cover up the huge hole that only seems to be getting larger by the week...



